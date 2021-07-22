Pickerington | Chamber of Commerce scholarship recipients

After another unbelievably challenging year for all students, the Pickerington Area Chamber Foundation awarded its annual college scholarship to two students who rose above and beyond in both academics and community involvement. The scholarship awards $1,000 to be used for each student’s college tuition fees. Take a look at this year’s recipients:

Elaina Yurko

First place winner Elaina Yurko’s hard work and determination during her career at Pickerington Central High School gave her a leg up as she works to complete a nursing degree at Columbus State Community College in the fall.

In high school, Yurko was a member of the National Honor Society and took many college-level courses. Over the summer she completed training to become a State Tested Nurse Assistant, allowing her to be able to work in a hospital before stepping foot on campus.

“My application shows true grit, determination and work ethic that is unique in high school students,” Yurko says.

Outside the classroom, Yurko was a four-year varsity competition cheerleader and a three-year varsity football and basketball cheerleader. She fondly remembers Friday night football games under the bright lights and was sad when COVID-19 took her favorite high school experience away.

“Cheering in front of fans, both parents and students, was amazing,” she says.

Yurko is grateful to the chamber committee for recognizing her strengths and awarding her the scholarship. Although she enjoyed high school, she understands that it’s time to move on to bigger things.

“I am ready and eager to begin this next adventure,” Yurko says.

Annie Lukich

Erica Manning

Second place winner Annie Lukich is a jack of all trades. Lukich was the senior class Vice President, trumpet section leader for the Pickerington Marching Tigers, secretary of the National Honors Society and a member of stage crew.

“I was very involved in high school in many service clubs, but most of my time was taken up with the Marching Tigers,” Lukich says. “Marching band was a year-long commitment, and it wasn't just about band since we did so many service activities as well.”

During her time in the band, Lukich volunteered with her fellow trumpets through the Ronald McDonald House. In fact, her favorite high school memory was the band’s trip to march in the Rose Parade during her freshman year with the Michael D. Sewell Foundation.

“Being able to see the floats, continue our support of the Ronald McDonald House and march in such an iconic parade was something I will remember the rest of my life,” Lukich says.

In the fall, Lukich is headed to The Ohio State University College of Engineering as an honors student. She’s grateful to be recognized by the Chamber for her high school accomplishments and excited to start her next challenge.

Lukich thanks her parents and three older siblings for helping her navigate and excel during the last four years.

“I am blessed to have parents who believe in service and education and who encourage us all to work to a high potential and who push us to give back to our community while still maintaining high academic standards for ourselves,” Yukich says.

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.