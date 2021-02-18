Grove City | Town Center boutique to open in March

Long-time resident of Grove City, Valerie Heiby, will host the grand opening of her boutique on March 20.

Heiby has been preparing a space next to Local Cantina on Broadway for Grove Sheek Boutique. Grove Sheek Boutique operated virtually and as a clothing vendor at Urban Pineapple before Heiby purchased the property.

"I jumped on it because I was really looking for the right space," Heiby says. "Most of our boutiques really are in the old downtown district area on Broadway. So, I think it was a perfect fit because it is next to the Cantina. It has access to the restaurant, and so I really wanted to add in specialty foods, chocolates and coffee.”

In addition to those items, Heiby says the boutique will also sell clothing, jewelry, gifts, home decor, skincare, wellness products and more.

The local shopping community in Grove City has welcomed Heiby warmly. She says she quickly became a member of the Heart of Grove City Business District after reaching out to the man who runs it and getting in touch with other local businesses in the district.

"It's a really tight-knit business community," Heiby says. "I was painting this weekend and I had two or three of the local businesses come in and introduce themselves. It's really awesome."

Heiby says growing up in Gallia County helped her understand the importance of small businesses. They don't have the bigger stores to lean on, so local businesses keep the community afloat she says.

All of the food that Grove Sheek Boutique will sell is locally-sourced from Ohio. One of the things that Heiby says she’s most excited about is that the coffee she is selling is locally roasted in Bidwell, Ohio, where she was born. She’s also looking forward to partnering with another small business, Lohcally Artisan Chocolates, to have a chocolate case in the boutique.

"People are wanting to shop small and not go to big box stores," she says. "I love being able to provide that opportunity. I love bringing that small-town touch back to Grove City."

Nora McKeown is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.