Young runner at Lakeview Junior High gains momentum with every stride

Expand Madison Hobbs

Thirteen-year-old Madison Hobbs is already setting records. A promising young distance runner at Lakeview Junior High School, Hobbs has invested in the sport – not out of pressure, but out of passion.

What began as a simple summer camp challenge alongside her brother has quickly grown into a disciplined pursuit fueled by family support, trusted coaches and a mindset that thrives on independence.

Running genes

Hobbs’ path into running began gradually. Coming from a family of runners, with both parents competing in college and an older brother who also runs track and cross country, the sport was in her DNA.

At 4 years old, she began playing soccer with the Pickerington Area Soccer Association, which eased her into the rhythm of regular conditioning. Everything shifted in the fourth grade when her mom signed her and her brother up for Central Camp.

The camp included a one-mile run, and completing it alongside her brother made her realize she not only enjoyed running – she was genuinely good at it and had the mindset for the sport, bringing about the conclusion of her playing soccer.

“(Running) was just a fun sport. I didn’t have to rely on other people. It was just me and what I could do, which made me like running even more,” says Hobbs.

By sixth grade, Hobbs began training with Coach Kristen Wallace at school, who had run at Lakeview herself and became a mentor for Hobbs.

Wallace coached her through junior high cross country and track, guiding her while Hobbs chased school records, ultimately earning the seventh-grade mile and 800-meter records, beating records previously held by Wallace.

“She doesn’t complain. She just goes out and does whatever it takes,” says Wallace.

Eighth grade became a breakout year, as Hobbs won seven of eight cross country races, placed second in the state two-mile and delivered a standout performance at her second home meet, where she broke the school record and set a new course record.

“It was just super fun to have everyone celebrate around me and my coaches be proud of me,” says Hobbs.

New Balance, new challenge

Expand Madison Hobbs Hobbs stands in 2nd place on the podium.

Hobbs started training with Pickerington North coach Chase Schneider in indoor track last year, and she shares that the experience helped her work toward goals she’s set for herself.

During that time, she was introduced to the New Balance Nationals. Though she didn’t initially meet her goal times and place as well as she wanted in the mile and 800-meter competitions, this year, she returned with a clearer sense of purpose.

Before each race, Hobbs studied her competitors – who they are, how they run, even what they’re wearing – and approached with the strategy to go out hard but controlled, aiming to stay second to about sixth within the top pack.

“It’s important how I finish,” Hobbs says. “I don’t want to cross the line feeling good and knowing I could have gone faster. I want to finish tired and exhausted and know I gave everything.”

Hobbs found herself racing in a mixed field of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls, and she was thrilled to make the podium in the 800, finishing sixth overall.

“It was a great experience. There are so many girls who run fast, and I get pushed. I get to race girls who know what it’s like to work hard and not always get what you want, but keep working for it,” Hobbs says.

Ready, mind-set, go

As an incoming high school freshman, Hobbs trains year-round in cross country and indoor and outdoor track.

She trains every day during her free time and even on vacation, and also works out six days a week, leaving Sunday as her rest day.

Her motivation comes from a mix of joy and discipline, as she loves having fun and being with friends while staying focused on her track goals.

“Some girls take breaks on vacation. Some girls aren’t doing the extra rep,” she says. “I remind myself that if they’re not doing it, I need to – so I can be the best.”

Outside of running, she still makes time for school, friends and the things she enjoys, including shopping and supporting her classmates at sporting events.

She’s also a member of the National Junior Honor Society, and academics remain her top priority, fitting homework into her busy training schedule to prepare for high school and college.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.