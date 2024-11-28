Women support each other and their community through Violet Township's Women’s League

While the Violet Township Women’s League, VTWL, began as a spinoff of the Welcome Wagon group in 1999, the purpose and mission statement remain the same: build a foundation on community service and volunteerism; encourage, appreciate and respect participation through suggestions and fresh inspirations; engage new ideas; and develop and promote friendships and fellowship.

The VTWL is widely known for its community service projects, including annual scholarships presented to local students seeking higher education, however some people may not know it is also a close-knit family of generous women who enjoy coming together to support each other and the community.

The club also has an immense passion for food and sharing generational recipes. Members value coming together to share a meal or snack during and outside of general meetings.

Those who may not have family dinners often look forward to spending time with their VTWL family, celebrating friendship through food. If you ask a member, they’ll say you can taste the love in every bite.

Each meeting is packed full of fun with raffles, lively activities, informative programs; and an opportunity to sign up for special interest groups such as playing euchre, Bunco or Tripoley and going out for a meal.

With the cold months here, the group shares some delicious and filling crockpot recipes that are easy-to-share with family and friends.

VTWL meetings start at 6:15 p.m. at the American Legion Post at 7725 Refugee Rd., in Pickerington. The group invites everyone to join. For additional information visit www.vtwl.org.

Crockpot Corn Chowder

2 cans cream of potato soup

1 can evaporated milk

1 can (17 oz.) whole kernel corn (drained)

1 Tbsp. butter or margarine

6 slices bacon (fried, crisp and crumbled)

Green onions sliced (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Mix together and cook over low heat in crock pot until warm.

Crockpot Chicken & Vegetable (Mississippi Mud Style)

2 boneless chicken breasts

2 cups whole green beans, frozen or fresh

5 medium red potatoes cut in chunks

1 pkg. dry ranch dressing mix

1 pkg. dry chicken gravy mix

1 stick of butter (8 Tbsp.)

1/3 cup water

Wash and place green beans on one side of the crockpot. Place potatoes on the other side and the chicken in the center. Combine the dry mixes then sprinkle evenly over the chicken. Place the stick of butter on top. Slowly pour water on vegetables (not chicken). Cook on low heat for six to eight hours until chicken is done and tender.

Crockpot Banana Nut Bread

1/3 cup shortening

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup mashed ripe bananas

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Cream together shortening and sugar; add eggs and beat well. In separate bowl sift together dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture, alternating with mashed bananas, blending well after each addition. Stir in chopped walnuts.

Pour into well-greased 4-6 cup covered bread pan (or use an empty l lb. coffee can and cover loosely with foil). Pour 2 cups of hot water into crockpot. Place bread pan (or coffee can) on rack or trivet in crockpot. Cover crockpot and cook on high for 2 to 3 hours or until bread is done. Serve warm or cold.