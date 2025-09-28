Violet Township | October/November 2025

Pickerington Senior Center

In 2025, the Pickerington Senior Center made many exciting changes to the number and variety of classes, programs and activities available to our members. We are also upgrading the interior of our building to enhance the appearance, functionality and welcoming atmosphere of our Center. Membership is open to anyone 50 or over. We added approximately 300 new members this year.

Some of our new activities include tai chi, chair yoga, Texas Hold ‘Em, a walking club, Mexican train dominoes, ballroom dancing and Friday forums. Our schedule is full of these and pre-existing activities, including our very popular monthly luncheons.

The Center is equipped with a full commercial kitchen. We have partnered with many community-oriented businesses. Chef Henry’s Catering is a locally owned caterer with a food truck. Chef Henry provides meals to our members through a mow program, The Senior Hub. Spectrum of Sweets bakes cookies and other dessert products in our kitchen. They employ autistic and neurodivergent talented people, spreading awareness and promoting diversity.

As a fundraiser this November, Thanksgiving dinners and/or pies will be available to purchase. For order deadlines and further information, please go to our website www.pickeringtonseniorcenter.org.

Upcoming events at Pickerington Senior Center:

Thanksgiving dinner and/or pie fundraiser

Dec. 4 – Versiti Blood Drive

Dec. 6 – Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 6 – Ballroom Dinner & Dance

Dec. 16 – Christmas Luncheon

We invite you to visit our Center and experience the variety of opportunities we offer, from engaging activities to health and wellness programs. Whether you want to expand your social circle, delve into new interests, improve your fitness or simply find a place where you belong, we’re confident that we can enhance your life.

Mark Your Calendars – Annual Open House!

We’re excited to invite you to the Violet Township Fire Department’s Annual Open House on Sun., Oct. 12, 2025, at Station 592, 8700 Refugee Rd.

This year’s theme is:

“Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.”

Lithium-ion batteries power so many of the things we use every day – phones, laptops, e-bikes, scooters and even toys. While they make life easier, they can pose a fire risk if not handled properly. At the Open House, we’ll have hands-on demonstrations and resources to help you and your family stay safe.

Here are a few safety tips to keep in mind:

Use the right charger – always use the charger that came with your device or an approved replacement

Unplug once charged – don’t leave batteries plugged in overnight or charging unattended

Watch for warning signs – stop using any battery that feels hot, is swelling, leaking or giving off an odor

Store safely – keep batteries at room temperature, away from direct sunlight or extreme heat

Dispose properly – recycle old or damaged batteries at a proper facility; never throw them in household trash

A few small precautions can prevent big problems. We’ll share more tips like these and answer your questions at the Open House.

For more information, call us at 614-837-4123.

Annual Toy Drive

The holiday season is right around the corner, which means our Annual Toy Drive is about to begin. From Nov. 24-Dec. 23, the Violet Township Fire Department, together with IAFF Local 3558, will be collecting the following items at our fire stations:

New, unwrapped toys

Gift cards

Monetary donations

All donations will help bring joy to children and families in need right here in Violet Township. Each year, this event grows bigger thanks to your incredible generosity, and we can’t wait to see what our community accomplishes together in 2025.

We hope to see you at the Open House in October – and thank you, as always, for supporting your Violet Township Fire Department!

By: Carrie Brown, Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator, OSU Extension, Fairfield County

Violet Township Road Renewal Levy - November 2025 Ballot Information Sheet

Violet Township's Road Renewal Levy is a crucial measure aimed at maintaining and improving our community's infrastructure without imposing new taxes.

No New Taxes: This renewal means that residents will not face any additional financial burden. It simply continues the existing funding dedicated to road maintenance and improvements. Maintenance of Roads: The levy ensures that our roads remain safe and well-maintained. Good road conditions are vital for the safety of all residents, reducing wear and tear on vehicles and preventing accidents. Enhance Mobility: Properly maintained roads improve accessibility for everyone, including emergency services, public transportation and daily commutes. Long-Term Planning: Approving this levy allows the township to plan and allocate resources effectively for future road projects. It helps in avoiding larger expenses down the line that can occur when roads deteriorate too much. Community Investment: Good roads can contribute to property values and overall community appeal. Transparency: The township has committed to using the funds responsibly and transparently ensuring that residents can see where their money goes and how it benefits the community. Supporting Local Economic Growth: Well-maintained roads can attract businesses and promote economic growth.

Spotted Lanternfly

Now is the Time to Spot it!

Are you familiar with the Spotted Lanternfly? These non-native, invasive insects are becoming more prevalent throughout the state, and if they aren’t yet on your radar, chances are that they will be soon.

First identified in Ohio in 2020, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has now confirmed infestations of SLF in 18 counties throughout the state. Though Fairfield County hasn’t yet made the list, infestations have been confirmed in neighboring Franklin and Muskingum counties, so SLF is making its approach. The good news is that they cannot harm people directly, and they are not outright plant-killers. SLF can be managed when detected early – that’s where you come in!

Spotted Lanternflies feed like giant aphids, using their piercing mouthparts to suck the sap from the stems and trunks of woody plants. While SLF’s primary host is a common weed tree called tree-of-heaven, they will feed on more than 70 different plant species including grape (both wild and cultivated), black walnut, maples, fruit trees and hops.

This feeding behavior has been shown to be a plant stressor and can cause stunted growth, localized damage and reduced yields. In the case of grape and tree-of-heaven, heavy SLF feeding has resulted in plant mortality.

As it feeds, SLF also excretes a sugary substance called honeydew. This sticky liquid collects on whatever happens to be underneath a feeding population (understory plants, picnic tables, vehicles, porches, etc.) and can attract the attention of ants, wasps and bees. Furthermore, honeydew can result in the growth of a dark substance called sooty mold that can inhibit photosynthesis in understory plants. Sooty mold can also collect on your belongings and can be difficult to remove.

Understanding its life cycle is critical to identifying SLF. Hatching around May, SLF undergoes a series of instars, or molting events.

They start life as a first instar nymph that is only 1/8-inch long. They have black bodies with white spots on their back. As they grow into second and third instar nymphs, they retain their black bodies and white spots and increase in size with every molt.

Their fourth instar form is about 1/2-inch long with a bright red body, black stripes and white spots. Similar to adult SLF, nymphs are very fast and can jump far; however, they are unable to fly.

Every July, SLF enter their adult phase. This is when they are most recognizable and what you should be looking for right now. Adults are winged and about 1 inch in length. The forewings are light brown with black spots, and the hind wings are mainly red with black spots. The red color is especially noticeable when the insect flies, but adults are surprisingly well-camouflaged when they are feeding.

The females begin laying their eggs in September, utilizing just about any flat surface (tree trunks, rocks, buildings, vehicles, etc.). Adults continue feeding and reproducing until they are killed off by the first hard frost. SLF then overwinters as eggs, hatching in the spring and starting the cycle over again.

With the Spotted Lanternfly population currently in its adult phase, now is the time to be vigilant.

If you find a Spotted Lanternfly outside a quarantined county, please take a picture, and report the finding to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Plant Pest Control using the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter found on the ODA website. This will allow the ODA to monitor the spread of this pest. Once reported, small populations can be controlled by squashing and stomping.

Tips for managing larger populations can be found on the ODA website. Removing their preferred hosts, such as the invasive tree-of-heaven, can also help to reduce numbers on your property.

For more information, contact the ODA a 614-728-6400 or call or visit your local OSU Extension office.