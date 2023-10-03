Information from Violet Township| October/November 2023

Drug Collection and Electronics Recycling Event

Saturday, October 28th 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

By Chad Lucht, Fairfield SWCD

The Drug Collection and Electronics Recycling Event has been scheduled for Saturday, October 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District – in cooperation with Violet Township and Fairfield County Sheriff’s office will be hosting the event. The collection site will be at the Violet Township Service Center located at 490 N. Center St., at the corner of Stemen Road and Center Street. We ask that you enter the event from the N. Center St. entrance.

This event marks an ongoing effort to rid our community’s medicine cabinets of potentially dangerous drugs, particularly controlled substances. In the past, unused drugs and/or expired medication(s) were commonly discarded in the trash (landfill) or flushed down the sink or toilet – leading to the potential chemical contamination of ground water and/or wastewater treatment plants and causing harm to aquatic life and the human water supply.

Only prescription pills and capsules will be collected. No aerosols, inhalers, liquids, creams, gels, ointments, powders, patches, suppositories, syringes, or IV’s will be accepted. Please empty the pills into a Ziplock bag, black out the name or remove the label before bringing containers to the disposal site. If you have something of unknown origin, you may dispose of it, no questions asked.

This event is also accepting electronics. The following electronic items may be dropped off at no cost: computers, laptops, printers, cables, mouses, keyboards, discs, electronic clocks, VCR and DVD machines, radios, and cell phones. Pretty much anything with a cord.

No items containing chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) will be accepted because a certified facility must handle the disposal of this compound, which is commonly utilized as a refrigerant or as a propellant in aerosol cans.

Computer monitors will be accepted at the event at a cost of $5 each. Televisions will be accepted as well at the event at a cost of $1 per diagonal inch. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment for the disposal fees.

Call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office at 740-652-7248 with any drug collection questions. All other questions can be directed to the Fairfield SWCD office at 740-653-8154.

Golf Cart Regulations

The opportunity to hop on a golf cart in your own neighborhood sounds great, right? Violet Township & The Fairfield County Sherriff’s Department (FCSO) want to make sure you have all the information you need if you are considering doing just that.

The FCSO offers inspections of golf carts for the purpose of licensing them to travel on certain Violet Township streets. Golf carts are only permitted on public streets where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or under, and they can ONLY cross other roadways directly – Point A to point B.

Before the inspection can be scheduled, the following criteria must be met:• Vehicle must have two working headlights capable of illuminating persons or objects at a distance of at least 75’• Vehicle must have one taillight visible from a distance of 500’.• Vehicle must be equipped with two (2) red reflectors (may be incorporated into other rear lights)• Vehicle must be equipped with two (2) brake lights, visible from a distance of 500’ (may be incorporated into other rear lights)• Vehicle must have rear license plate bracket; a light to illuminate a license plate making the plate legible from a distance of 50’• Vehicle must have working brakes, emergency brake and brake lights• Vehicle must have audible horn audible from not less than 200’• Vehicle must have a rear-view mirror• Vehicle must have working directional (turn) signals visible from front and rear• Vehicle must have a windshield (glass or safety glass) with a windshield wiper• Vehicle must have valid insurance listing State Minimum Requirements for Liability Insurance of the golf cart

Additionally, the operation of a golf cart on any PUBLIC or PRIVATE roadway REQUIRES a valid driver’s license.

Call FCSO at 740.652.7900 to schedule an inspection appointment with Sgt. Sean Burke. After your golf cart passes inspection, you can visit any Title Office with proof of ownership, insurance and the Inspection Certificate given to you by the inspecting officer/deputy. You will then be given a Certificate of Title. You can take the Certificate of Title to any BMV Registrar who will issue plates for the vehicle.

Operation of your golf cart must be in accordance ALL motor vehicle laws located within the Ohio Revised Code including having a valid operator’s license. This includes not operating the vehicle on any roadway where the posted speed limit is greater than 35 MPH. (ORC 4511.214)

Online Permitting changes the way business is done at Violet Township

Violet Township began offing online access to permitting services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week this past September. You can now apply and pay for residential or commercial permits, zoning permits, right of way or DESC permits online at your convenience.

Here is why Violet Township chose to partner with OpenGov for online permitting:

Self-Service Portal

Everyone can start with an intake survey that guides applicants through a short questionnaire and generates a custom checklist of necessary supplemental forms or documents required. It will guide you to the proper permit application to get started with the customer service portal. Applicants can then draft, submit and view, pay fees online, and message reviewers.

Improved Customer Experience

This will improve user satisfaction with a 24/7 experience; serving residents, developers, and business owners with modern permitting and licensing software. Customers receive automatic email notifications of any activity on their application and can check its status in real-time – no more waiting for paper applications to be processed and approved unless specifically required.

Faster Approvals

We expect permit applications to be processed significantly faster.

Better Collaboration

Easy access to one platform means multiple departments can work together at the same time.

Inspection Management

Inspection results are recorded, and field photos from inspectors and contractors can be uploaded from a phone or tablet onsite so that construction plans and feedback can be reviewed by contractors and government staff in real time.

Real-Time Access to the status of a submitted permit application

The end user can see where the permit application is in the review, approval, payment and inspection phase of the project at any time.

In Person Kiosk

We have an assisted in-person kiosk at our main offices to help those who need a little more help with online permit applications. We can scan documents, download your electronic documents to an accessible folder, whatever it takes to help you get logged on, signed up, application submitted, and your permit on its way!

Reminder, if you are using or system and find a bug, let us know and we can work it out ASAP! We appreciate your patience during the initial Go-Live time, and will strive to make this portal better by suggestion!

You can always reach out to our Building and Zoning Department by calling 614-575-5556, or sending an email inquiry to permitting@violet.oh.us for assistance or clarifications.

Our annual Open House was held on October 1, 2023. We were again at Station 591 in Old Pickerington and happy to see so many people visit us. The theme this year is “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” Did you know that cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires? Never leave the kitchen unattended while cooking. Some other helpful tips include:

• Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol don’t use the stove or stovetop.• Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.• If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains – away from your stovetop.

Should you have a cooking fire, you can smother it by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. If it is in the oven, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. In either case, also make a call to 911 so the fire department can arrive to make sure the fire is completely out. If you have any doubts, leave the house, close the door and call 911 to alert the fire department.

Our goal is to exceed our community’s expectations with our service to you. Should you have any questions, our contact number is 614-837-4123. Remember, we are your “Friends for Life”.

Annual Toy DriveThe Violet Township Annual Toy Drive will kick off November 24, 2023 and run through December 23, 2023. The Fire Department, along with IAFF Local 3558, will be collecting new, unwrapped toys as well as gift cards and monetary donations. All toys and donations will help provide Christmas gifts for those in need throughout our community. More details will follow as the event gets closer. You can follow our Facebook page for updates at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088059972392Each year is bigger than the last due to the generous support from our community. We truly appreciate all you do for this event every year!