Violet Township | February/March 2023

What type of work needs a permit?

Building & Zoning permits are required for most construction in Violet Township. Permits are required for all new 1,2,3-family structures, additions, remodels, fire damages, decks, detached structures, electrical installations, swimming pools (in and above ground), fireplaces/wood burning stoves, demolitions, any structural changes, change of use, any commercial or residential construction or use. For structures over 200 sq. ft. contact our office.

Do I need a permit for a swimming pool? Above ground? In Ground?

Yes. For both, you need building, electrical and zoning permits. You will need drawings showing the construction of the proposed pool, as well as size, location and construction of the pool and fence, and specifications for required fencing as it relates to the fence, gate latching, alarms or automatic pool covers.

Do I need a permit for a wood burning stove and/or fireplace?

Yes. Present manufacturer's requirement for the particular stove you are considering installing; or show on drawings how the fireplace will be constructed.

What kind of drawings do I need for a garage, pole barn or deck?

2 sets showing the wall section, truss drawings and floor plan. HVAC/Mechanicals and/or all electrical (if being installed) must also be shown and drawings provided.

What types of drawings do I need?

For residential construction, you would need two (2) sets of drawings consisting of a wall section and a floor plan, electrical and loads, HVAC/Mechanical, and truss plans.

For commercial construction, you would need three (3) sets of sealed drawings consisting of a wall section, floor plan, elevations, energy calculations, site plan, electrical/HVAC, plumbing, fire suppression/alarm, ADA requirements.

Plumbing is regulated and approved/inspection through the Fairfield County Board of Health.

What do I need for zoning?

A plot plan showing the size and location of the proposed construction as well as the dimensions and setbacks from the property lines is required. If any portion of the property lies within a Flood Plain, a Flood Hazard Permit obtained from Fairfield County is required. Construction of single family residences in more rural portions of the Township require private well and septic permits be obtained from Fairfield County Board of Health and provided with the application.

Why do I need a building or electrical permit?

To ensure that the structure meets all safety requirements of the local codes during construction through completion.

Do I need drawings for a sprinkler system, fire alarms, hoods?

Yes.

What do I need on my plot plan?

The plot plan needs to show the location of the proposed structure to meet the setback requirements set forth in the Zoning Code and all existing structures as well as any or all streams, creeks, ponds, etc.

1. The outline of the property showing all dimensions.

2. The proposed building or addition with distances to all property lines and other existing buildings on the property.

3. Show all walks and driveways.

4. The use of all structures, proposed and existing.

5. The number of family units or housekeeping units.

6. All easements of records or proposed easements.

7. All storm water management systems.

8. The limits of clearing, grading, excavation, or fill.

9. Elevations of the existing and proposed grades at each corner of the proposed building and at each corner of the building site.

10. If property has sanitary sewer, show sanitary sewer line and sewer invert elevation at point of connection of building sewer. Sewer and water permit to be granted by Fairfield County Health Department before a Building Permit can be issued or before construction is begun.

11. If property is to have onsite sewage disposal, such information as may be required by the Fairfield County Board of Health must be included on the plot plan, and a permit from the Fairfield County Board of Health must be issued before a building permit is granted or construction begins.

12. The driveway curb cut permit must be issued before a building permit is granted

What can I do while waiting for my permit?

If you have been notified that items/documentation is missing, respond to requests for this as soon as possible. Violet Township has the right to reject a submission if substantial or critical documentation is not provided, or, a variance or conditional use is required. If you are planning to start construction right away, you can excavate all you want AT YOUR OWN RISK, but you cannot pour any concrete until the permit has been issued and a footer inspection has been performed; or zoning has been approved.

How long does it take to approve plans?

Plan on all plan approvals that are not variance or conditional use applications to take up to 30 business days. All applications are assigned a number as they come in; therefore, the plans/application are checked in numerical order.

Do I need a permit for an agricultural structure?

If the Zoning Inspector has verified that the structure is being used in conjunction with a permitted agricultural use of the land, there is no building permit only an electrical permit if electric is installed. Paperwork must be filed with the zoning office. As long as the structure is not to be used primarily as a retail or commercial structure, and the Building Department receives a copy of a letter of approval from zoning designating that the structure being built is being used in conjunction with the agricultural use of the land. If an electric service is being installed on the building, then an electrical permit is required. A Flood Hazard Permit may also be required.

Certificate of Occupancy - How soon can I move into my new residence?

After you have passed all of your final inspections, the owner will be issued a “Certificate of Occupancy”.

NO OCCUPANCY IS APPROVED UNTIL THE CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY OR A CONDITIONALTEMPORARY CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY IS ISSUED.

CONTACT THE OFFICE TO DISCUSS REQUESTING A CONDTIONAL CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY, AS THESE ARE ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS ONLY, AND USED ONLY RARELY.

Inspections

When do I need to call for an inspection?

When the stage of construction you’re working on is complete. Inspections must be requested by 2:00 p.m. the business day before the inspection is to be scheduled.

What type of inspections are required?

It depends on the type of construction you are performing. You could have the following: footer, slab, crawl, rough building, insulation, electric or mechanical, trench, fireplace, temporary pole, electrical service release, electric for a sump pump, final building, insulation, electric or mechanical, fire suppression testing.

When are the inspectors available for questions about my plans, my inspection(s)?

If you have a question for the inspector, you can email inspections@violet.oh.us and we can get an answer back to you, or reach out to our inspector to contact you.

Remember, a permit is required for the following projects:

Additions

Carports

Change of Use (zoning, building and fire department)

Commercial Construction (ie. apartments, condos, churches, businesses, restaurants)

Cooling Systems

Construction Trailers

Decks (Including decks less than 2 feet above the ground), covered porches and patios, and pergolas

Demolitions

Detached Structures (such as detached garages), pole buildings/pole barns

Electrical Installations (includes generators, outlets, new service)

Fireplaces and Woodburning Stoves

Fire Protection/Suppression Systems/Fire Alarm/Sprinkler Systems

Food Sales & Service (a permit is also required from Fairfield County Health Department)

Garages (attached and detached)

Heating Systems

Kiosks

Lot splits

Moving Buildings

Plumbing (from Fairfield County Health Department)

Pool (Inground and Above Ground)

Power Poles (temporary for construction and permanent for electric lines)

Range Hoods

Remodeling (involving structural, electrical or heating and cooling changes)

Right-of-Way – including driveways and ditch work

Septic Installation (from Fairfield County Health Department)

Sewer Tap (from Fairfield County Health Department)

Signs

Single Family Homes

Site Development (DESC)

Solar panels

Storage Buildings and sheds

Structural Repairs

Swimming Pools (above and inground)

Towers (ie. communication, water, etc.)

Water Lines (depends upon address)

Water Tap (depends upon address)

Well/private water system (from Fairfield County Health Department)

Other items we may have missed that are not listed above

If you are not sure, it is better to call and ask!

614-575-5556 or permitting@violet.oh.us