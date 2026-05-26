Violet Township | June/July 2026

Backyard Skunks: The Good, The Bad and The Stinky

By: Lauren Vires, Fairfield SWCD Wildlife & Education Specialist

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The Good

Did you know there are four different skunk species found in the U.S.? Striped, spotted, hog-nosed and hooded skunks. Ohio’s only skunk species is the striped skunk. It’s the largest of the four, weighing about eight pounds, and its fur has a long white stripe that stretches down its back and splits into a V shape.

Skunks have a round body and short, stocky legs, so they aren’t very fast. When threatened, they will first puff up their fur and stomp their feet as a warning. When necessary, they can accurately aim and spray up to 12 feet away. They create spray in specialized glands and are careful not to waste it, as these glands can only store about one tablespoon of spray at a time.

Skunks help keep insect and rodent populations in check. Skunks will dig for worms, grubs and other insect larvae. They will even eat a nest of yellow jackets. Their diet also includes plant material, eggs, dead animals and mice or small rodents they hunt.

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The Bad

Digging: If a skunk is digging up your yard, it’s because they’re foraging for bugs in the soil. They will create several 3- to 4-inch cone-shaped holes. Treating your lawn for grubs to eliminate the food source will solve the problem. There are several different treatment products out there; just be sure to read and follow the label of whichever one you choose.

Window wells: Sometimes skunks accidentally fall into window wells and get stuck. You can create an escape ramp for them using a board of wood wide enough for them to walk up and out. If the ramp is too slippery or smooth, create a rough edge by wrapping it with chicken wire, or a towel and zip ties. Move slowly, talk to the skunk and place the ramp in gently to avoid spooking them. In window wells greater than two feet deep, the ramp may be too steep and hiring a professional nuisance wildlife trapper may be necessary.

Disease: While not all skunks are sick, they could carry diseases that are transmissible to people and pets if bitten. Never handle a skunk. When sick, they may show symptoms such as gunky eyes, crusty nose, drooling, acting lethargic or appearing thin. Some diseases will cause disoriented walking or circling and abnormal behavior such as lacking a normal fear of people and pets and attempting to approach or being aggressive. If you see this, keep your kids and pets inside and contact a licensed nuisance trapper to come and remove the animal. If the animal dies, you can double-bag it and dispose of it in your regular trash.

If a skunk is simply walking around during the day, it doesn’t automatically mean it’s sick. If they need a new den or more food, they may break their normal nocturnal behavior.

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The Stinky

How do you get rid of that smell? A skunk’s spray is oil-based with a mixture of sulfur-containing compounds that make it extremely potent. If your pet gets sprayed, you can find commercial products to wash their fur or create a homemade solution* by mixing:

1 quart of 3 percent hydrogen peroxide

1/4 cup baking soda

1-2 tsp. grease-cutting dish detergent

* This solution should be mixed in an open container and used right away. It should not be stored in a closed container as it might explode due to the solution producing oxygen*

Lather the solution into your pet’s fur and be careful to avoid getting it in their eyes, nose and mouth. Leave it for 5 minutes, then rinse and give them a bath with their regular shampoo. Repeat as needed.

The solution also works on people and clothing. Just be aware that it may cause discoloration. Add the solution to your clothes in the regular wash to dilute it a bit. Washing yourself and your clothing normally may also work just fine, depending on how directly you were sprayed. Multiple washings or showers may be necessary. Using shampoo for oily hair can help.

What about tomato juice? It does nothing more than compete for the strongest smell in the room. While it masks the smell, it doesn’t have the compounds necessary to neutralize it.

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Additional Questions?

If you have additional questions about skunks, please contact the Wildlife Specialist at Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District at 740-415-3905. While skunks are unique and interesting creatures, they sure can cause a stink when they come around!

Summer 2026 at the Pickerington Senior Center

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We plan to make this summer a season to remember! From exciting community events to expanded programming and special outdoor projects, June, July and August will be packed with opportunities for residents to stay active, connect with neighbors and support local seniors.

We’re proud to continue our partnership with Versiti. Four blood drives will be held at our center this year. The next one will be on June 4, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Blood donations save lives every day. We encourage all residents to consider giving. You do not need to be a member to participate.

Thanks to the tremendous support from our community, work continues toward critical kitchen improvements at our center. These upgrades are essential as we anticipate preparing and serving 10,000 meals to area seniors this year alone. Enhancing our kitchen will directly strengthen our ability to meet the growing nutritional needs of seniors throughout our community. Your ongoing support makes it all possible.

PSC offers a wide variety of activities, classes and educational forums for our members. Fitness and wellness classes this quarter include: Tai Chi, chair yoga, strength and conditioning, Title Boxing, cardio fitness, pickleball and walking classes. A full line-up of social and recreational activities is offered, such as: chair volleyball, cornhole, line dancing, country dancing, ballroom dancing, weekly euchre tournaments and Texas Hold ‘Em Club. We also offer a variety of additional activities such as: crafts, bridge, watercolor painting, trivia contests, bingo, book club, Hand & Foot, Mexican Train Dominoes, computer tech help, monthly luncheons and more. These programs help seniors to stay active, socially connected and engaged in lifelong learning.

Our raised bed gardening program will be one of the highlights of this summer. We are planning to have six raised garden beds to give our members hands-on gardening opportunities throughout the season. Participants will enjoy growing flowers, herbs and vegetables, while benefiting from the fresh air, light activity and camaraderie this program brings. It will be a wonderful addition to our outdoor wellness offerings.

Kick off the summer season with our Texas Hold ‘Em tournament on Sun., June 7. This fun, competitive event is open to the public. Participation is limited to 50 entrants, so early registration is encouraged. Don’t miss your chance to join in, call our center early to register.

To become a member or to learn more about our programs and events, contact our center at 614-837-3020.

Stay Safe, Stay Ready: Summer Safety in Violet Township

As temperatures rise and summer activities ramp up, the Violet Township Fire Department would like to remind residents that warmer weather also brings seasonal safety risks. From backyard barbecues and pool days to travel and outdoor adventures, a little preparation can go a long way in keeping your family safe.

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Grilling and Outdoor Cooking Safety

Summer and grilling go hand in hand – but they’re also a leading cause of home fires during this time of year.

Keep grills at least 10 feet away from structures, decks and overhangs

Never leave a grill unattended while in use

Clean grease and fat buildup regularly

Use charcoal starter fluid properly – never add it to an active flame

Keep a fire extinguisher or water source nearby

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Pool and Water Safety

Whether it’s a backyard pool or a day at the lake, water safety is critical – especially for children.

Always provide constant supervision

Install barriers or fencing around pools

Ensure children and weak swimmers wear proper flotation devices

Learn CPR – it can save a life before first responders arrive

Avoid swimming alone

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Heat-Related Illness Prevention

High temperatures and humidity can quickly become dangerous.

Stay hydrated – drink water frequently, even if you’re not thirsty

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat (midday hours)

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning

Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle – even for a minute

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Fireworks Safety

While fireworks are a staple of summer celebrations, they also pose serious risks.

If using legal consumer fireworks, follow all local regulations

Keep a safe distance and light only one device at a time

Never allow children to handle fireworks

Have a hose or bucket of water ready in case of fire

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Outdoor Fire and Campfire Safety

Campfires and backyard fire pits are great for gathering – but require caution.

Build fires only in approved areas

Keep fires small and manageable

Never leave a fire unattended

Fully extinguish fires with water and stir ashes until cool

Be mindful of dry conditions and burn bans

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Travel and Road Safety

Summer often means more time on the road.

Avoid distracted driving – put the phone away

Watch for increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic

Slow down in residential neighborhoods

Ensure your vehicle emergency kit is stocked

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A Community Effort

Safety is a shared responsibility. The members of the Violet Township Fire Department are committed to protecting our community, but prevention starts at home. By taking a few simple precautions, you can help ensure a safe and enjoyable summer for everyone.

Stay safe, Violet Township – and enjoy your summer.

Beyond The Greens – Golf Carts in Neighborhoods

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Expand Violet Township

The opportunity to hop on a golf cart in your own neighborhood sounds great, right? Violet Township and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department (FCSO) want to make sure you have all the information you need if you are considering doing just that.

The FCSO offers inspections of golf carts for the purpose of licensing them to travel on certain Violet Township streets. Golf carts are only permitted on public streets where the posted speed limit is 35 mph or under, and they can ONLY cross other roadways directly – from point A to point B.

Before the inspection can be scheduled, the following criteria must be met:

• Vehicle must have two working headlights capable of illuminating persons or objects at a distance of at least 75 feet

• Vehicle must have one taillight visible from a distance of 500 feet

• Vehicle must be equipped with two (2) red reflectors (may be incorporated into other rear lights)

• Vehicle must be equipped with two (2) brake lights, visible from a distance of 500 feet (may be incorporated into other rear lights)

• Vehicle must have rear license plate bracket; a light to illuminate a license plate, making the plate legible from a distance of 50 feet

• Vehicle must have working brakes, emergency brake and brake lights

• Vehicle must have audible horn, audible from not less than 200 feet

• Vehicle must have a rear-view mirror

• Vehicle must have working directional (turn) signals visible from front and rear

• Vehicle must have a windshield (glass or safety glass) with a windshield wiper

• Vehicle must have valid insurance listing State Minimum Requirements for Liability Insurance of the golf cart

Additionally, the operation of a golf cart on any PUBLIC or PRIVATE roadway REQUIRES a valid driver’s license.

Call FCSO at 740-652-7900 to schedule an inspection appointment with Sergeant Luke Williams. After your golf cart passes inspection, you can visit any Title Office with proof of ownership, insurance and the Inspection Certificate given to you by the inspecting officer/deputy. You will then be given a Certificate of Title. You can take the Certificate of Title to any BMV Registrar who will issue plates for the vehicle.

Operation of your golf cart must be in accordance with ALL motor vehicle laws located within the Ohio Revised Code, including having a valid operator’s license. This includes not operating the vehicle on any roadway where the posted speed limit is greater than 35 miles per hour (ORC 4511.214).