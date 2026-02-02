Violet Township | February/March 2026

Backyard Skunks: Sometimes Love Stinks!

Lauren Vires, Fairfield SWCD Wildlife & Education Specialist

The Month of Love

February is often viewed as the month of love, a time to celebrate Valentine’s Day and the people we love most. Did you know that this is also the month of love for one of our smelliest native wildlife? That’s right, February marks the beginning of the mating season for striped skunks.

Skunks on the move

Starting in February, skunks really start moving. The mating season for striped skunks is February through March. During this time, skunks will travel four to five miles a night to increase their chances of finding a mate, or several. Increased travel on their part also leads to an increase in unfortunate interactions with dogs in the backyard and cars on the road. If you’ve ever gone for a drive this time of year and wondered why there were so many dead skunks stinking up your commute, now you know. Try to keep an eye out for them as you drive in the evening hours.

The smell of skunk may also be on the move. This is because their spray is not only used for defense against hungry predators, but also as a communication tool. If a female skunk is uninterested in a male’s pursuits, she may give him a spray to the face to share her disdain. (If your valentine rejects you this month, just be glad you’re not a skunk!)

Winter survival

While February marks the beginning of the mating season for striped skunks, you may be surprised to know that these animals are active all winter long. During the winter, if the weather conditions are not too severe, skunks will venture from their dens to find food and water nearby as needed throughout the season. Skunks are not true hibernators, but in cases of extreme winter conditions, they may enter a state of torpor. Torpor is like a short-term hibernation. They will fall into a deep sleep-like state, their core body temperature will drop and their metabolism will slow, allowing them to conserve their energy for a few days before waking up again.

Will your yard become home sweet home?

Mating season can only mean one thing… baby season is right around the corner. Striped skunks have a gestational period of about 2 to 2.5 months. During this time, mom will be on the lookout for a suitable denning site for her litter, which can average around four to six young at a time.

There are a few things that make a site suitable for raising young:

It’s warm, dark, quiet and provides shelter from the elements.

It’s close to the ground.

There are food and water resources nearby.

The easier the better. Why dig and create your own den when you can steal another animal’s burrow or move in under a human-made structure?

Do these characteristics bring to mind any locations in your backyard?

Skunks often like to move into openings around the foundation of your home or underneath sheds and porches. Seal these areas off with 1/4-inch galvanized wire mesh or another sturdy material. The wire mesh should cover the whole opening and be buried several inches into the ground to prevent skunks from digging underneath it. Skunks have long claws and slight webbing between their toes that make them effective diggers. For even more protection, create a corner with the buried mesh. The mesh should be buried in the ground several inches down and then bent outward, away from the structure several inches to create a corner underground. If skunks dig down to try and get under the shed, they will eventually run into that corner.

It may sound simple, but it’s also important to close doors. Doors left open to sheds, barns, garages and other structures for long periods of time may look like a tempting and easy entrance for a skunk to move on in.

Piles of brush, lumber and other materials may also look enticing to a skunk. These piles often create little cavities inside where wildlife can hide and find shelter. If you have a pile like this near your home, you may want to move it. If it’s not close to too much human activity, maybe that is exactly where we’d like the skunks to go.

Sometimes love stinks

Sometimes love stinks! A skunk can’t really help it; that is simply how they were designed. Now it’s our turn to take a look at our own backyards and see how we can encourage them to take their stink elsewhere.

Pickerington Senior Center

Physical activity is a cornerstone of healthy aging. It has benefits that range from improved

mobility and muscle strength to enhanced mood and balance. Our center has a tremendous selection of programs and classes available for all levels and interests.

PSC members can choose from classes in strength and exercise, chair yoga, Title Boxing, tai chi, cardio fitness, a walking club and more. We also offer activities such as chair volleyball, pickleball and cornhole, which provide substantial benefits to help improve coordination, boost mental health and provide opportunities for socialization.

These low-impact activities help improve hand-eye coordination, balance and cognitive skills and provide mental stimulation.

In addition to these classes and activities, PSC also offers a variety of dance programs: ballroom dancing, line dancing and country dancing. There are multiple benefits of dancing. It improves heart health, circulation, endurance, strength, flexibility, balance and motor skills. Studies link dance to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. It is a fun activity that also combats depression and stress, while building self-esteem.

These recreational activities, which improve physical fitness in seniors, are not just effective but also enjoyable. Including crucial elements of social engagement and cognitive stimulation is a practical and powerful way for seniors to maintain their independence, improve their physical and mental health and enhance their overall quality of life.

Heavy Rescue 592 Returns to Service

From the Fire Department

The Violet Township Fire Department is proud to announce that Heavy Rescue 592 is officially back in service and fully operational. Following the recent introduction of our new battery-powered Hurst Jaws of Life extrication tools, all required training has been completed and final truck modifications are now finished. These state-of-the-art tools are now deployed on Heavy Rescue 592 and ready for response.

Rescue 592 is a 2015 Pierce Velocity HDR PUC Tandem Custom Rescue Pumper designed to provide exceptional versatility and operational capability. The apparatus is equipped with a 1500 GPM pump and a 500-gallon water tank, allowing it to function as both a heavy rescue unit and a fully capable fire pumper.

As a heavy rescue, Rescue 592 is prepared to respond to a wide range of complex incidents, including rope rescues, confined space rescues, water and ice rescues, building collapses and vehicle or machinery extrications. These capabilities ensure our crews are equipped to handle high-risk and technical emergencies throughout Pickerington, Violet Township and the surrounding areas.

In addition to its rescue mission, Rescue 592 serves as a frontline fire suppression apparatus. It carries multiple hose lines for fire suppression and larger supply lines to connect the truck to the fire hydrants. Additionally, Rescue 592 has a full complement of ground ladders and the pumping capacity needed to support both initial fire suppression and sustained operations.

Heavy Rescue 592 represents our continued commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of our community. With enhanced rescue technology and proven fire suppression capabilities, this apparatus will serve the residents of Pickerington and Violet Township reliably for many years to come.