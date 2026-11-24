A Holiday Message from the Violet Township Fire Department

As the holiday season approaches and we prepare to welcome a new year, the members of the Violet Township Fire Department would like to wish everyone in our community a safe, healthy and happy holiday season.

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Keeping the holidays safe

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December and January are special months for families and friends. Homes are decorated, kitchens are busy, ﬁreplaces and furnaces are working to keep us warm and many of us spend more time gathering. Unfortunately, these same activities can also create additional ﬁre and safety hazards. Taking a few simple precautions can help make sure your holiday memories are ﬁlled with all the right reasons to remember the season.

As you decorate your home, take a moment to inspect holiday lights and electrical decorations before plugging them in. Look for frayed wires, damaged cords, broken plugs or other signs of wear. Avoid overloading electrical outlets, and always follow the manufacturer's recommendations.

Candles should never be left unattended and should be kept well away from anything that can burn. Battery-operated candles are a great alternative for adding a festive glow without an open ﬂame.

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A safe Christmas tree

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For families celebrating with a live Christmas tree, remember to keep it watered and check

the water level every day. A dry Christmas tree can become a serious ﬁre hazard.

Keep Christmas trees, decorations and other combustible materials away from ﬁreplaces, wood stoves, space heaters and other sources of heat. Once a live tree becomes dry, it should be removed from the home.

If you use an artiﬁcial tree, look for one labeled as ﬁre-resistant or ﬁre-retardant, and follow the manufacturer's safety recommendations.

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The kitchen is the heart of the home

The holiday season also means more time spent in the kitchen. Whether you're preparing a family dinner, baking cookies or cooking for guests, never leave cooking unattended.

Keep anything that can burn away from the stovetop, including towels, paper products, packaging and wooden utensils. If a grease ﬁre starts, never use water. If it is safe to do so, turn off the heat and carefully cover the pan with a lid to smother the ﬁre.

If you cannot safely control the ﬁre, get everyone out of the home and call 911. When it

comes to a ﬁre, remember: When in doubt, get out.

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Winter heating safety

As temperatures drop, heating equipment becomes another important safety concern. Have your furnace inspected and serviced as recommended and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment.

If you use a ﬁreplace or wood-burning stove, have the chimney inspected and cleaned regularly. Space heaters should be placed on a solid, level surface and kept away from furniture, curtains, bedding and other combustible materials.

Never leave a space heater operating unattended, and never use an oven or stovetop as a source of heat.

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Don't forget about carbon monoxide

Winter is also an important time to make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working properly.

Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless gas that can be deadly. Make sure you have working carbon monoxide alarms, particularly outside sleeping areas, and test your alarms regularly.

If a carbon monoxide alarm sounds, leave the building immediately, and call 911 from a safe location.

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Proud to serve Violet Township

As we close out another year, the Violet Township Fire Department is grateful for the continued support of the residents we are privileged to serve.

Our ﬁreﬁghters spend countless hours responding to emergencies, training, maintaining equipment, participating in community events and educating our neighbors about ﬁre and life safety. While you may see us when the lights and sirens are activated, there is a tremendous amount of work that happens behind the scenes to ensure we are ready when you need us.

We are proud to be part of the Violet Township community and appreciate the many opportunities throughout the year to meet our residents and families. Your support means a great deal to all of us.

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From our family to yours

From our ﬁre department family to yours, we wish you a wonderful holiday season and a safe and happy New Year.

Please take a few minutes this winter to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, review your family's emergency plan and make ﬁre safety part of your holiday traditions.

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Stay safe, stay prepared and look out for one another.

Violet Township Fire Department

How is Violet Township preparing for the upcoming winter weather?

Snowplow trucks are being maintained and are ready for the upcoming winter.

Violet Township Road crew manages and plows the 112 lane miles throughout the Township.

Salt Barn holds up to 1500 TONS OF SALT.

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Winter Weather in Violet Township

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Winter weather is just around the corner, and we are preparing for the winter season. Once the snowplows hit the neighborhoods, we would like to ask the residents to do a few things to help us out: