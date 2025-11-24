Violet Township| December 2025/January 2026

What to Do With Soil in the Winter?

By Charlotte Solomon, Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District

There is a lot of talk about soil in the summer – what nutrients does it need, is it too dry, why do I have these weeds growing? Have you ever thought about what the soil does in the winter? Leaving bare soil in the winter often leads to a harder recovery in the warmer weather. This can impact the growing season for decorative plants, large-scale farming and backyard gardens.

Why do we need to protect our frozen soil? When the soil is left open, there is less decomposition occurring, which means that there won’t be as many nutrients readily available come springtime. Here are a few ways the soil can be protected.

If you have a small backyard garden plot, think of putting a “blanket” on the soil to keep it warm. This can consist of a plastic sheet, garden matting or mulching. Mulch is a great natural option as it will retain moisture in the soil when it warms up in the spring. It will jumpstart decomposition as it breaks down. It also allows for great aeration of the soil when it is incorporated. Loosening the soil adds air to the microbes, and they can break down mulch faster, meaning more nutrients for your plants.

For a larger-scale farm, or even a smaller plot, compost and cover cropping are wonderful options. Compost provides the same benefits as mulch, but it can be spread on large fields with equipment. Cover cropping is a great option as it provides nutrients, organic matter, as well as root stabilization from the plant. It can be tilled into the soil in the spring or left and seeded on top of it.

Some common cover crop options include cereal rye, oilseed radish, oats, winter wheat, triticale and legumes such as hairy vetch and clover. Different cover crops will provide different benefits; rye and oilseed radish are great for compact or low nutrient soils. The root structure is much larger than that of other cover crops. Oats, wheat and triticale are plants that are known as “winter kill,” which means that they will not survive over the winter. They must be replanted each year. Legumes will fix nitrogen to the soil naturally and provide great organic matter in the soil.

Flowerbeds also need winter protection. Planting native, perennial plants will allow great soil coverage as well as nutrients from the decaying winter plants. Adding a thick mulch layer will not only help stunt weed growth in the spring, but it will protect the soil from the effects of the winter freeze.

Keeping soil covered and protected is important, no matter how you do it. Happy gardening!

Pickerington Senior Center

The Senior Hub MOW program at Pickerington Senior Center began in October. Nutritiously balanced, delicious meals (either breakfast or lunch) are available on any weekday the Center is open. To participate in this program, you must be 60 or older, a member of PSC and registered in the MOW program. Registration is done with Jeff at the Center's front desk. Meals are served in our new Library Café – breakfast from 8:30-11 am, and lunch from 11 am- 12:30 pm. The daily menu selections will be posted each month in the Pickerington Senior Center Newsletter. The newsletter can be viewed at our website www.pickeringtonseniorcenter.org.

Members can renew their membership for 2026 at the end of December and through the month of January. The cost of membership for 2026 remains the same as it was in 2025: Residents of Violet Township – $15; Non-residents – $20. Members can enjoy the newly expanded program of activities and classes, including chair yoga, Texas Hold 'Em, senior jeopardy, tai chi and the informative Friday Forums, along with the many health and wellness programs. Stop in to see the newly renovated and updated facility.

From the Fire Department

The holiday season is upon us, and that means decorating will happen in our homes and office spaces. While decorating creates a festive atmosphere and adds color to drab Ohio days, it also adds the potential for fires if not done correctly. More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles, and two of every five decoration fires occur because the decorations are too close to a heat source (NFPA, 2019). In the Christmas season, tree fires are rare but very destructive when they do happen. A heat source too close to the tree or an electrical problem causes 50 percent of Christmas tree fires (NFPA, 2019). This year, the Violet Township Fire Department is providing you with some seasonal decorating safety tips.

Decorating Safety Tips:

Choose decorations that are flame-resistant or flame-retardant.

Keep lit candles away from decorations and any other flammable items.

Place candles out of reach of children and pets.

Make sure to blow out candles before leaving the home or going to bed.

If hanging lights, make sure to use only lights rated for outdoor use.

Never use nails to hang lights; only use clips.

Make sure to turn off all lights before leaving the home or going to bed.

Christmas Tree Safety Tips:

Pick a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Cut 2 inches off the tree base before placing it in the stand.

Add water to the tree stand daily.

Make sure the tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat source (fireplaces, radiators, vents, candles or lights).

Only use tree lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory (UL, as an example).

Strings of lights that show wear, have broken cords or loose bulb connections should be replaced.

Never use candles to decorate the tree.

Always turn off the tree lights before leaving the house or going to bed.

Winter will be upon us soon. Here are a few tips to follow to make your winter outings fun and safe.

Always prepare and check your vehicle before going anywhere. Make sure the battery is charged and your tires have sufficient tread depth (no less than 2/32 of an inch, per the National Safety Council). Also, check your tire pressure, wiper blades and always keep at least a half tank of gas.

To avoid frostbite or hypothermia, dress in layers and limit your time outdoors. Mittens are recommended over gloves, and always keep your head and ears covered.

If sledding, make sure your equipment is in good condition. Never sled headfirst or on or around frozen bodies of water. Again, dress warmly and in multiple layers to avoid frostbite or hypothermia.

If you are going to shovel the snow, please remember to start slow and take it easy. Shoveling snow can put significant strain on our bodies, especially our heart. Stretch before you begin and take frequent breaks. Remember that snow is heavier than it looks. If you experience chest pain or shortness of breath, stop immediately and call 9-1-1.

If you have any questions about holiday/winter safety or fire-related safety issues, please call us at 614-837-4123. We are here for you 24 hours a day, every day. As always, we are your “Friends for Life.”