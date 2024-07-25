Violet Township | August/September 2024

Callery Pear: Where do we go from here?

Once a beloved, widely-planted ornamental tree that seemed to avoid so many of the issues that plague other species, Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) has become an enemy of native ecosystems, roadsides and fields. Why is this tree, once planted in urban areas to the point of overplanting a single species, suddenly one of the biggest issues in our suburban areas of Ohio?

Even when the horticultural industry recognized Callery pear as a beautiful tree in its own right that would tolerate many soil and environmental conditions, there initially was no threat. Early on, all horticultural Callery pears were genetic clones of the “Bradford” variety, all clones of the same tree with the same genetics. Clones are incapable of self-fertilization, meaning they can flower, but fruit does not develop unless new genetics are introduced to cross-pollinate.

The issue arose in the mid-1900s, when the early Bradford variety trees that had been planted started showing their structural issues: branches that easily break and fall apart in storm events.

To combat this flaw in the structure of Bradford, new varieties were developed with a stronger branching pattern that would hold up to normal weather events in the urban landscape. New varieties such as Cleveland Select, Autumn Blaze and others started appearing in nurseries and were quickly planted in new landscapes.

Expand Callery Pear

This introduction of new genetics allowed all varieties of Callery pear to cross-fertilize and produce viable fruit. Since then, we have been dealing with the spread of this species into our natural areas, fields and along roadsides across Ohio.

As of January 1, 2023, Callery pear was added to the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Invasive Plant List, making it illegal to sell or propagate this species. Despite this, Callery pear is found throughout many of our natural areas across the state. Two main issues now arise: how to manage this species where it has escaped and spread unwanted, and what to do with the trees already planted in urban landscapes?

In natural areas, this species can be controlled by cutting and treating the stump with a legal, approved, and properly applied herbicide. If left unmanaged, this species will continue to spread and reduce native biodiversity, wildlife habitat and other benefits. While we will never completely eradicate this species, management efforts can help protect areas with ecological benefits.

Where these trees are already planted in the landscape, it is encouraged to remove the trees and replant with a native alternative. Even in a yard, the fruit and seeds of Callery pear are eaten by birds and spread unintentionally into surrounding areas. As long as there are Callery pears in the landscape, they will continue to produce seed that will spread the species.

Depending on the planting site, soils and space the tree has to grow in the future, there is always a native alternative that could be planted in place of Callery pear. By planting a native species of tree, you not only can reduce the impact to nearby natural areas, but you can also increase habitat for songbirds and other wildlife, grow a species (like serviceberry) with an edible fruit you can enjoy, and increase the diversity of plants within your neighborhood.

Before planting anything on your property, it’s always a good idea to determine if what you are planting is native or non-invasive prior to purchasing.

As we have learned with Callery pear, even planting something non-native that does not currently pose an invasive threat does not mean it won’t become a problem in the future.

By replacing Callery pear with native alternatives, we can help our natural areas and keep the ecological services that are provided by our urban trees. Please remember to call 811 before you dig the hole to ensure there are no underground utilities in the area.

Road Improvements

In June, the Violet Township Road Department completed chip and seal work as well as micro sealing (cape sealing) on various roads in the area. The streets receiving chip and seal work were Joy Ave. and Schoolhouse Rd. Streets receiving micro sealing include Calhoun Ct., Doty Rd., East Crosset Hill Dr., Fairlawn Dr., Fairview Rd., Gearied St., Mamie Dr., Morrison Pl., Mueller Ln., North Crosset Hill Dr., North Crosset Hill Pl., Rustic Dr., Rutherford Ave., South Crosset Hill Dr., Summerfield Way, Terry Ln., Wexford Ct. and Wolf Terrace.

Expand CEC Turf & Tractor

CEC Turf & Tractor

On June 14, the newest location of CEC Turf & Tractor held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Trustees of Violet Township and other community members. They are now officially open nearby on Basil Western Road. CEC Turf & Tractor’s new location in Violet Township is home to the largest Kubota showroom in the country.

Pickerington Community Theatre

The Pickerington Community Theatre performed Young Frankenstein this past July at the Violet Township Community Theater located at the Wigwam Event Center,10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd., Pickerington, Ohio 43147.

Sorry you missed it? WELL, the PCT’s fall production will be Much Ado About Nothing. This will also be held at the Violet Township Community Theater from October 4-13, 2024.

Information about the fall production, as well as ticket sales, can be found on their website: pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org.

Ensuring Fire Safety: Smoke Detector and Fire Extinguisher Maintenance

As part of our commitment to fire safety and protecting our community, the Violet Township Fire Department would like to inform the public of the importance of regular maintenance and replacement of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. These simple yet crucial steps can save lives and prevent property damage in the event of a fire. In this article, we will discuss smoke detector battery replacement, smoke detector replacement, fire extinguisher replacement and the proper disposal of expired fire extinguishers.

1. Smoke Detector Battery Replacement

Smoke detectors are essential for early fire detection and warning. To ensure their effectiveness, it is crucial to regularly replace the batteries. Here are some key points to remember:

Replace the batteries in your smoke detectors at least twice a year, or whenever the low battery warning chirps.

Use high-quality, long-lasting batteries to ensure reliable performance.

Test your smoke detectors monthly to ensure they are functioning properly.

Regularly clean your smoke detectors to remove dust and debris that may affect their performance.

2. Smoke Detector Replacement

Smoke detectors have a limited lifespan and should be replaced periodically. Here’s what you need to know:

Replace smoke detectors every 10 years, even if they seem to be functioning correctly.

Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines when selecting and installing new smoke detectors.

Place smoke detectors on every level of your home, inside each bedroom and in the hallway of sleeping areas.

Consider installing interconnected smoke detectors, which will trigger all alarms in your home if one detects smoke.

3. Fire Extinguisher Replacement

Fire extinguishers are valuable tools for extinguishing small fires before they escalate. Here’s how to ensure their effectiveness:

Check the pressure gauge on your fire extinguisher monthly to ensure it is in the green zone, indicating proper pressure.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for maintenance, including regular inspections and servicing.

Replace fire extinguishers every 10 years, depending on the type and manufacturer’s guidelines.

Consider having multiple fire extinguishers placed strategically throughout your home, especially in high-risk areas such as the kitchen, garage, and workshop. It is also good practice to have an extinguisher in the master bedroom so it is accessible when you wake up to the smoke alarm.

4. Disposal of Expired Fire Extinguishers

Please Contact the Violet Township Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office for the process of disposing of expired fire extinguishers.

CFSI Lt. Barry Wright 614-837-4123 barry.wright@violet.oh.us

CFSI Joe Magerko 614-837-4123 joe.magerko@violet.oh.us

Maintaining functional smoke detectors and fire extinguishers is crucial for fire safety in your home or workplace. By regularly replacing batteries, detectors and extinguishers, you can ensure their effectiveness and provide yourself with the best chance of protecting your loved ones and property in the event of a fire. Always sleep with your bedroom doors closed and remember, fire safety is everyone’s responsibility. Stay vigilant and be prepared!

Stay safe,

Violet Township Fire Department

“Your Friends For Life”