Violet Township | August/September 2026

Violet Township 2026 Spring and Summer Road Work

Violet Township has proactively implemented pavement maintenance and preservation treatments into its annual road program to help extend the life of the Township’s roads.

Pavement preservation is a cost-effective and greener approach to getting the most life out of your roads and making taxpayer dollars go further. In addition to cost efficiency, a pavement preservation approach is known to produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions, consume less energy and provide faster application times than the alternative conventional approach. These treatments will also help keep water out of the pavement, prevent oxidation of the asphalt and maintain good skid resistance until the road is identified as needing a traditional asphalt overlay.

Violet Township is experiencing many of the same problems that are plaguing many townships, cities, counties and communities across the nation. These factors include inflation, supply chain issues and, in some cases, shortages, which all contribute to increased costs. The Township is making every effort to increase the useful life of the roadways by using these different methodologies as described below.

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1. Crack Seal:

Crack Seal is a combination of asphalt cement and fibers that produces a strong yet flexible repair to pavement cracks and construction joints. Ultimately, when applied at the right time, this seal will help keep water out of the subbase yielding longer pavement service life.

Benefits:

High tensile strength for heavy loads

Delays and minimizes reflective cracking

Prevents water intrusion into subbase

Most economical pavement repair process

Prevents raveling and future potholes

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2. Micro Surface:

When applied on the right road at the right time, Micro Surfacing is one of the most cost-effective pavement maintenance tools on the market today. Used primarily to extend pavement service life, Micro Surfacing also provides a safe, durable and skid-resistant surface.

Benefits:

Superior durability with long service life

Corrects wheel rutting

Corrects moderate pavement bleeding or flushing

Fast set and cure time, allowing traffic to return quickly

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3. Cape Seal

Cape Seal is a widely used pavement maintenance tool which incorporates chip seal covered with micro surfacing. It’s an economical solution for addressing fair to moderately cracked pavements, while also providing a smooth, dense surface, good skid resistance and a long service life.

Benefits:

Effectively repairs fair to moderately cracked pavements

Smooth texture with no loose aggregate

Long pavement service life similar to traditional asphalt overlay practices

Excellent skid resistance over the life of the pavement

Fall at the Pickerington Senior Center

This fall, the Pickerington Senior Center has something for everyone. Summer may be ending, but the activities are still going strong at PSC. From a festive community fundraiser to expanded programming and special projects, there are so many ways for residents to get involved while supporting our local seniors.

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Congregate dining program (kitchen update and expansion)

Enjoying a shared meal is one of the best ways for seniors to stay connected, active and well-nourished. Our congregate dining program offers delicious, chef-prepared meals tailored to senior nutrition, but it provides far more than just a great breakfast or lunch. It serves as a social hub where members gather, make new friends and share laughter. Gathering around the table makes healthy eating easy, fun and a wonderful daily highlight. We will soon be upgrading our kitchen to accommodate our increased demand with congregate dining.

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Blood drive

We are also proud to host a community blood drive in partnership with Versiti on Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center. Blood donations save lives every day, and we encourage residents to consider participating. Schedule your appointment by calling (800) 485-6594; drop-ins are also welcome. A single pint of blood can potentially save the lives of up to three people.

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Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament

On Sun., Sept. 6, we’ll have a Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament from 1 to 7 p.m. Participation is limited to 50 entrants, and early registration is encouraged. This fun, competitive event is open to the public and supports our Center’s ongoing programming. Call our Center at (614) 837-3020 to register.

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Programs, classes and activities for adults 50+

The Pickerington Senior Center always offers a wide variety of activities, classes and educational forums for area residents aged 50 and over.

Fitness and wellness classes this quarter include: tai chi, chair yoga, strength & conditioning, title boxing, walking classes, Matter of Balance classes, pickleball and more.

Members can also enjoy a full lineup of social and recreational activities such as chair volleyball, cornhole, weekly euchre tournaments, Texas Hold ‘Em Club, monthly classic movie matinees, bingo, bridge, trivia, ballroom dance, line dancing and more.

These programs help seniors stay active, socially connected and engaged in lifelong learning.

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Special Project: Mentoring with local Pickerington Schools

Expand Pickerington Schools

A special focus this quarter is the launch of our Mentoring Program. We are working with our local Pickerington Schools to provide members with hands-on mentoring opportunities. We are also providing our local students with opportunities to serve our seniors. Projects will include on-site mentoring, reading buddies and our seniors who are veterans sharing their stories of sacrifice with our local students. This project promotes intergenerational communication and positive experiences for both seniors and students in our community to work together.

The Pickerington Senior Center continues to serve as a hub for connection, wellness and community support. Whether through fundraising events, fitness programs, social activities or special projects, our mission remains the same: to enhance the lives of seniors throughout Pickerington.

We invite the entire community to join us this quarter and be part of the momentum. Together, we can continue making a meaningful difference for local seniors.

From the Fire Department: Community Safety

As summer transitions into early fall, the Violet Township Fire Department encourages residents to remain mindful of seasonal fire and EMS-related risks. August typically brings continued high temperatures and outdoor activity, while September introduces changes in daily routines, early heating use and increased roadway traffic with the start of the school year. Taking a few simple precautions during this time can significantly reduce preventable emergencies.

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Heat and outdoor safety

August is often one of the hottest months of the year in Ohio, and heat-related illness remains a common cause for EMS responses. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated throughout the day, even when not feeling thirsty, and to limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak heat hours.

Special attention should be given to vulnerable populations, including children, older adults and pets. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles for any length of time. Pet owners should ensure animals have constant access to shade, fresh water and cool environments, while avoiding walking pets on hot pavement that can cause burns.

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Grill and outdoor cooking safety

Late summer cookouts and holiday gatherings often extend into Labor Day weekend. While grilling remains a favorite seasonal activity, it is also a leading cause of preventable fires.

Grills should always be used at least 10 feet away from structures such as homes, decks and garages. Grease buildup should be cleaned regularly to prevent flare-ups, and grills should never be left unattended while in use. Propane tanks should be checked for leaks, stored outdoors in an upright position and allowed to fully cool before being moved or stored.

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Water safety

As families continue to enjoy pools, lakes and other recreational water activities, vigilance remains essential. Drowning and water-related emergencies can happen quickly and silently.

Children should always be actively supervised by a designated water watcher, and flotation devices should be properly fitted for all swimmers. Alcohol consumption should be avoided when swimming or boating. As pool season winds down in September, residents should ensure that barriers and covers are secure to prevent accidental access.

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Back-to-school traffic safety

With the return of the school year, increased traffic is expected in residential areas and school zones. Drivers are reminded to slow down and remain alert during morning and afternoon commute times.

Motorists must stop for school buses when stop arms are extended, and extra caution should be used in neighborhoods where children may be walking or biking to bus stops. Parents are encouraged to reinforce safe crossing practices and ensure children understand the importance of making eye contact with drivers before crossing streets.

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Early fall fire and carbon monoxide safety

As temperatures begin to cool in September, residents may begin using furnaces, fireplaces and other heating systems. This seasonal transition increases the risk of home heating-related fires and carbon monoxide incidents.

Furnaces and chimneys should be inspected prior to use, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should be tested with batteries replaced as needed. Residents should never use grills, generators or propane heaters indoors or in attached garages. All heating sources should maintain at least three feet of clearance from combustible materials.

Closing

The members of the Violet Township Fire Department remain committed to protecting our community through emergency response, fire prevention and public education. As we move from summer into fall, we encourage all residents to take proactive steps to reduce risks in their homes, on the roadways and during recreational activities.

A few simple precautions today can help prevent emergencies tomorrow.