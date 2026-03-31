Violet Township | April/May 2026

Backyard Skunks: The Little Stinkers!

By: Lauren Vires, Fairfield SWCD Wildlife & Education Specialist

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Late April through early June is baby season for striped skunks. They generally have a litter of four to six kits that are born hairless, blind and fully dependent on their mother for care. Six weeks later, they are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, following mom around. Beware, even young skunks can spray with a potent oniony smell. While baby skunks can be cute, it is not advised to ever pick one up. Most skunks are not sick, but they can carry diseases that a person could contract if bitten. Always give wild animals their space.

What can you do once a family of skunks has moved in? Habitat modification can encourage skunks to leave on their own. *Note: The following strategies should only be used once the young are old enough to follow mom around at six weeks of age. Otherwise, mom will move on and leave her young behind in your yard.

Start by eliminating any food items attracting skunks to your yard, such as pet food, dirty grills, garbage and bird seed. Next, identify where the skunk family is denning. If the denning site has a narrow entrance, you may be able to install a one-way exclusion door system where animals can leave but can’t re-enter. If not, you can alter the environment of the den to make it seem less safe, dark and quiet. Consider shining lights into the den, playing music near the den all day or tossing something that smells bad into the den, such as a rag soaked in vinegar or ammonia. Once the skunks have left the den, fill it in and seal it off.

If you need a quicker skunk removal, consider hiring a licensed Commercial Nuisance Wild Animal Control Operator. You can call the Ohio Division of Wildlife for a list of these individuals at 1-800-945-3543 or find it at wildohio.gov. If you trap a skunk yourself, just know that the animal must be euthanized. Skunks legally cannot be relocated to another property. If you accidentally catch a skunk in a live trap, gently place a tarp over the cage, let the skunk calm down and then slowly open the door and let it leave on its own.

The good news is that baby season won’t last forever. Eventually, the little stinkers will grow up and move on.

Spring into action at the Pickerington Senior Center

This quarter is shaping up to be an exciting and impactful season at the Pickerington Senior Center. From a festive community fundraiser to expanded programming and special projects, there are many ways for residents to get involved while supporting local seniors.

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Annual Derby Day Fundraising Party – May 2

The biggest event of the spring is the Annual Derby Day Party on Sat., May 2, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. This community-wide celebration is open to the public and promises an afternoon full of fun, food and prizes — all for a great cause.

For $25 per ticket, guests will receive:

One meal ticket (featuring multiple food trucks)

One drink ticket

Raffle tickets included with admission

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Attendees can compete in our Best Hat Contest for a $500 prize, enter raffles throughout the event and participate in our Derby-style horse raffle featuring a $1,000 grand prize for the winning horse.

Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will go toward kitchen improvements at the Center. These upgrades are critical as the Center anticipates preparing and serving 10,000 meals to area seniors this year alone. Enhancing the kitchen will directly strengthen its ability to meet the growing nutritional needs of seniors in the community.

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Blood Drive & Texas Hold’em Tournament

The Center is also proud to host a community blood drive in partnership with Versiti (date to be announced). Blood donations save lives every day, and the Center encourages residents to consider participating.

Card players can also mark their calendars for the Texas Hold’em Public Tournament on Sun., June 7 at 1:00 p.m. Participation is limited to 50 entrants, so early registration is encouraged. This fun, competitive event is open to the public and supports the Center’s ongoing programming.

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Programs, Classes and Activities for Adults 50+

The Pickerington Senior Center always offers a wide variety of activities, classes and educational forums for area residents aged 50 and over.

Fitness and wellness classes this quarter include:

Tai Chi

Chair Yoga

Strength and Conditioning

Title Boxing

Walking Classes

Members can also enjoy a full lineup of social and recreational activities, such as:

Chair Volleyball

Cornhole

Weekly Euchre Tournaments

Texas Hold’em Club

Ballroom Dance

Line Dancing

These programs help seniors stay active, socially connected and engaged in lifelong learning.

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Special Project: Raised Bed Gardening Program

A special focus this quarter is the launch of the Raised Bed Gardening Program. The Center will be constructing six raised garden beds to provide members with hands-on gardening opportunities. This project promotes wellness, outdoor activity and community collaboration while offering participants the joy of growing their own flowers, herbs and vegetables.

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The Pickerington Senior Center continues to serve as a hub for connection, wellness and community support. Whether through fundraising events, fitness programs, social activities or special projects, its mission remains the same — enhancing the lives of seniors throughout Pickerington.

The Center invites the entire community to join this quarter and be part of the momentum. Together, the community can continue making a meaningful difference for local seniors.

For tickets, registration, or more information, please contact the Pickerington Senior Center directly.

Violet Township 2026 Spring and Summer Road Work Update

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The Ohio Public Works Commission state capital improvement program provides funding to Ohio’s Local governments for critical and necessary infrastructure, including roads, bridges, wastewater, water supply and stormwater. It is a program that pays for projects that promote better health and safety for the State’s communities.

We are delighted to share some fantastic news for our community! Violet Township has been granted funding for a highly anticipated subdivision curb and pavement replacement project on Oakmere Drive and Hounsdale Drive. After careful consideration, this specific roadway was selected due to the aged infrastructure—its curb and gutter, originally installed between 1986 and 1992, have weathered 38 years of use and are now showing signs of wear and tear, making it time for a rejuvenation.

Furthermore, the project will introduce much-needed curb ramps and new pedestrian crossings on Oakmere and Hounsdale Drives, enhancing safety where there were previously no designated crossings. Construction is thoughtfully scheduled to coincide with the summer break when the area schools are on vacation, beginning on June 8, 2026, and culminating on Aug. 21, 2026. This strategic timing ensures minimal disruption to our students' daily routines while promising a transformative upgrade for our beloved neighborhood.

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Pavement Maintenance Program for Violet Township

Violet Township has proactively implemented pavement maintenance and preservation treatments into its annual road program to help extend the life of the township's roads. Pavement preservation is cost-effective and is a greener approach to getting the most life out of your roads and making taxpayer dollars go further.

1. Crack seal:

Crack seal is a combination of asphalt, cement and fibers that produces a strong yet flexible repair for pavement cracks and construction joints.

Benefits:

High tensile strength for heavy loads

Delays and minimizes reflective cracking

Prevents water intrusion into the subbase

Most economical pavement repair process

Prevents raveling and future potholes

2. Micro surface:

When applied on the right road at the right time, micro surfacing is one of the most cost-effective pavement maintenance tools on the market today.

Benefits:

Superior durability with long service life

Corrects wheel rutting

Corrects moderate pavement bleeding or flushing

Fast set and cure time, allowing traffic to return quickly

3. Cape seal:

Cape seal is a widely used pavement maintenance tool that incorporates chip seal covered with micro surfacing.

Benefits: