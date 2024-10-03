Violet Township | October/November 2024

What To Do With a Yard Full of Leaves?

One of my favorite parts of fall is admiring the leaves as they take on hues of red, orange and yellow. As they fall to the ground, I’m reminded of fun times raking leaves into a giant pile and jumping in! I’m also reminded that I need to figure out what to do with all the leaves now that they have landed in my yard.

The good news is that there are several sustainable options out there for managing these leaves that are better for our environment than simply bagging them up and sending them to a landfill or letting them wash away and clog our storm drains.

Acting as a natural fertilizer, a thin layer of chopped up leaves can improve the quality of our lawns. Mowing leaves will break them down into smaller pieces that settle in between the blades of grass. Here, they will decompose and add nutrients to the soil.

You want to avoid leaving a large mat of leaves on the ground that could suffocate the grass. Mowing weekly during the peak part of the season where leaves are falling at a heavy rate can keep them at a manageable level. Excess leaves can be used in your landscaping or gardens.

Mulching with leaves is another great way to utilize them. Adding a thin layer of chopped leaves to your landscaping or gardens in the late fall can reduce soil erosion by winter winds and cover the exposed soil that invites in weeds.

Chopped leaves can be collected from a mower bag or broken down with a weed trimmer. Leaves can also be composted for the following year. Pile up the leaves or toss them in a plastic bag and add some moisture. They will slowly break down and decompose into a compost known as leaf mold. To speed up the process, use chopped leaves and stir the mixture every few weeks to incorporate oxygen.

Dedicating a section of your yard to leaving the leaves whole can make a big difference in the lives of our beneficial insects and pollinators.

Red-banded hairstreak butterflies lay their eggs on fallen oak leaves, luna moths overwinter in their cocoon in fallen leaves, and woolly bear caterpillars sleep dormant under a pile of leaves for protection from winter weather.

Consider creating a habitat for these critters in your yard by leaving the leaves where they fall or raking them into a pile out of the way before mowing your lawn.

No matter what you choose to do, always remember to keep an eye on the storm drains in your neighborhood this time of year. Large mats of leaves can block the drain and cause an issue with flooding in the streets.

Leaves that do make it down the drain will eventually flow into our local ponds and waterways and deposit all the nutrients they carry as they decompose. Unfortunately, excess nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus can lead to algal blooms that deplete oxygen in the water, harm fish, and create an unsightly and smelly body of water.

Fall is here, so enjoy the beautiful colors and consider your options when it comes to managing the leaves in your yard.

How is Violet Township Preparing for Winter Weather 2024-25?

A new salt barn was purchased for Violet Township Road Department. It can hold up to 1,500 TONS OF SALT.

Snowplow trucks are being maintained and ready for the upcoming winter.

Violet township road crew manages and plows the 112 lane miles throughout the Township.

Winter weather is just around the corner, and we are preparing for the winter season. Once the snowplows hit the neighborhoods, we would like to ask the residents to do a few things to help us out:

Since snow is pushed to the side of the road by the plow, residents are asked to remove parked vehicles from the streets during snow events to avoid being plowed in.

We do have a priority we assign when it comes to the order in which we plow roads. First priority is given to the main roads followed by secondary roads and cul- de-sacs.

If a mailbox was damaged by contact with a Township snowplow, it will be repaired or replaced. If damage was caused by snow or ice hitting the mailbox, or due to deteriorated materials, repairs or replacement is the responsibility of the resident. Residents are encouraged to make sure their mailboxes can withstand heavy snow thrown by passing plow trucks.

Snow plowed to the curbs will often block driveways. Unfortunately, this cannot be avoided, and your understanding is greatly appreciated.

Annual Open House

The Violet Township Fire Department invites the community to join us for our Annual Open House on Oct. 13, 2024, from 1-3 p.m. at Station 591, located in Olde Town Pickerington. This year’s theme is “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You.”

Key messages for this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme include the following:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home.

Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button.

Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or don’t respond when tested.

During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of smoke alarms in fire safety, how to properly maintain them, and tips for ensuring they function effectively in your home. Our firefighters will be on hand to answer questions, provide demonstrations, and share valuable information to help keep your family safe.

Our goal is to exceed our community’s expectations with our service to you. Should you have any questions, our contact number is 614-837-4123. Remember, we are your “Friends for Life”.

Annual Toy Drive

The Violet Township Annual Toy Drive will kick off Nov. 21, and run through Dec. 23, 2024. The Fire Department, along with IAFF Local 3558, will be collecting new, unwrapped toys as well as gift cards and monetary donations. All toys and donations will help provide Christmas gifts for those in need throughout our community.

More details will follow as the event gets closer. Each year is bigger than the last due to the generous support from our community. We truly appreciate all you do for this event every year!

Violet Township has made a great move with our new website, especially by incorporating sign-up information texting capabilities. If you want to view the site and sign up for alerts, here’s a general approach you can follow:

Visit the Violet Township Website: Open your web browser and go to Violet Township’s official website at www.violet.oh.us. This can usually be found with a quick search online if you don’t have the URL handy. In the upper right-hand corner of the page, look for the Website Sign In, and select to start the sign in process or to create a new account. Once the next window opens, select Create an Account, or sign in if you have already done so. Create Watch Areas to be notified of issues. Here is the link for a tutorial on preferences, watch areas and other valuable information for creating your website login account

Or scan to go to a help tutorial

If you encounter any issues or need specific guidance, the website also has contact information or support resources to help you out.