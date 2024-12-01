Violet Township | December/January 2024/2025

Prevention of the Dreaded F.O.G. Clog

What is F.O.G.?

Fats, Oils and Grease, oh my! As natural by-products of cooking, it’s easy to accidentally let these substances slip down the drain during kitchen cleanup. It’s in the best interest of your home, business and community at large to take great care to avoid this.

F.O.G. can include butter, margarine, shortening, lard, cooking oil, and grease from bacon, sausage, ground beef and more.

As temperatures increase during cooking, these substances melt into their liquid form. Once they wash down the drain and begin to cool, they solidify into a smelly clog creating sludge.

If a clog does occur, it could lead to a backup of sanitary sewage in your basement, floor drains, bathrooms and sinks. Hiring a plumber to come fix the issue could become a costly endeavor.

Preventing the F.O.G. clog catastrophe!

How do you prevent such a catastrophe? Stop the F.O.G. in its tracts! During kitchen cleanup, assess what F.O.G. substances there are and prevent them from going down the drain.

Best Management Practices at Home:

Pour grease from cooking pans into a can to cool. Once it has solidified, dispose of it in the trash.

Wipe excess F.O.G. residue off work area surfaces as well as cooking pots, pans and utensils with a paper towel to dispose of in the trash.

Scrape food scraps off plates into the trash instead of a garbage disposal to reduce any solids from going down the drain.

Best Management Practices for Commercial Facilities:

The practices listed above apply to commercial facilities as well.

Create a regular cleaning and maintenance routine for hood filters and fryers. Food grade paper can be used to soak up oil and grease under a fryer basket.

Grease traps utilized in your facility should receive regular maintenance and cleanings.

After mopping grease off the floor, let the dirty water sit overnight. The F.O.G. will cool and float to the top of the bucket. This can then be removed and disposed of in the trash and the rest of the water can be disposed of normally.

Kitty litter or another absorptive material should be kept on hand to use in case of a F.O.G. spill. Once the F.O.G. has been absorbed, sweep it up and dispose of it in the trash.

Maintaining a F.O.G.-free environment

Not only can F.O.G. have a negative impact on our sanitary sewer systems, but it can be detrimental to our local wildlife and water resources. Trashcans, dumpsters and grease storage receptacles should always have lids that are properly sealed.

If not, the smell of F.O.G. and other trash can attract wildlife like raccoons, opossums, skunks, foxes, rats and more. These animals make a huge mess while grabbing a bite to eat, and it is not ideal to be attracting them to our homes and businesses where they may try to take up residence.

These food items are also not healthy for our local wildlife and attracting many animals to the same location night after night can create an easy place for disease transfer to occur.

Another good reason for properly sealing trashcans, dumpsters and grease storage receptacles, is to prevent a spill. If a spill were to occur, the F.O.G. and other trash could end up down a storm drain that leads directly to our local waterways.

It’s a good idea to avoid storing these receptacles right next to the storm drain in case of an accident. F.O.G. in our waterways would not only add excess nutrients that can cause algal blooms, but it would also float on the water’s surface potentially coating wildlife that live there and disrupting the ecosystem’s balance.

The F.O.G. has lifted

Letting F.O.G. slip down the drain can be detrimental to our homes, businesses, communities and environment. Proper maintenance of F.O.G. during kitchen cleanup is an easy way we can all prevent the dreaded F.O.G. clog!

For additional information check out the Ohio Department of Health’s homeowner information related to sewage treatment systems: odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/sewage-treatment-systems/INFORMATION-FOR-HOMEOWNERS

From the Fire Department: Holiday Safety

Holiday season is upon us and that means decorating will happen in our homes and office spaces. While decorating creates a festive atmosphere and adds color to our drab Ohio days, it also adds the potential for fires if not done correctly.

More than one third of home decoration fires are started by candles and two of every five decoration fires occur because the decorations are too close to a heat source (NFPA, 2019).

During the Christmas season, tree fires are rare but very destructive when they do happen. A heat source too close to the tree or an electrical problem causes 50 percent of the Christmas tree fires (NFPA, 2019).

This year the Violet Township Fire Department is providing some seasonal decorating safety tips.

Decorating Safety Tips:

Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant

Keep lit candles away from decorations and any other flammable items

Place candles out of reach of children and pets

ALWAYS make sure to blow out candles before leaving the home or going to bed

If hanging lights, make sure to use only lights rated for outdoor use

Never use nails to hang lights; only use clips

Make sure to turn off all lights before leaving the home or going to bed

Christmas Tree Safety Tips:

Pick a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched

Cut 2” off the tree base before placing in the stand

Add water to the tree stand daily

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source (fireplaces, radiators, vents, candles or lights)

Only use tree lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory (UL as an example)

Strings of lights that show wear, have broken cords or loose bulb connections should be replaced

Never use candles to decorate the tree

Always turn off the tree lights before leaving the house or going to bed

Winter will be upon us soon. Here are a few tips to follow to make your winter outings fun and safe:

Always prepare and check your vehicle before going anywhere. Make sure the battery is charged and your tires have sufficient tread depth (no less than 2/32 of an inch per the National Safety Council). Also check your tire pressure, wiper blades and keep at least a half tank of gas at all times.

To avoid frostbite or hypothermia, dress in layers and limit your time outdoors. Mittens are recommended over gloves and always keep your head and ears covered.

If sledding, make sure your equipment is in good condition. Never sled head first or on/around frozen bodies of water. Again, dress warmly and in multiple layers to avoid frostbite or hypothermia.

If you are going to shovel the snow, please remember to start slow and take it easy. Shoveling snow can put significant strain on your body, especially your heart. Stretch before you begin and take frequent breaks. Remember that snow is heavier than it looks. If you experience chest pain or shortness of breath, stop immediately and call 9-1-1.

If you have any questions about holiday/winter safety or fire-related safety issues, please call us at 614-837-4123. We are here for you 24 hours a day, every day. As always, we are your “Friends for Life.”