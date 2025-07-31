Violet Township | August/September 2025

From Violet Township

Fire Department

Farewell Message

Expand Violet Township Chief Mike Little

There is a saying that “all good things must come to an end.” My “good thing” is the job I have held with the Violet Township Fire Department for the past 32 years. On Sept. 8, it will come to an end for me as I retire and move on to my next adventure(s).

I was hired into the department on July 21, 1993 as a volunteer Firefighter/EMT. In June of 1996, I was presented the opportunity to become a full-time Firefighter/Paramedic which I accepted. From that point, I progressed through the ranks to where I am today as the Fire Chief.

I could not have asked for a better career. While there have been ups and downs, I can honestly say I have enjoyed my career and it has provided me many opportunities I may not have had elsewhere.

I have had a front row seat watching our community grow from a small village to the large, suburban community it is today. Our department has grown right along with the community.

In 1993, the department responded to 1,798 runs. In 2024, we responded to 8,690 runs. This is nearly a 400 percent increase in run volume since I have been employed. Our staffing has increased as well.

When I began my career, we operated from a single station located in downtown Pickerington. If memory serves me, we had five or six firefighters per shift and the Fire Chief was the only administrative person. Today we operate from three fire stations. We have 19 personnel per shift and nine administrative personnel for a total of 66 full-time members. Quite a change for the department and the community.

I was appointed the Fire Chief in November 2014. During my tenure, I believe we have maintained our motto of “Friends for Life” while serving our community. The department has expanded and changed in many ways since 2014. Some of the changes include:

Razing old Station 591 and rebuilding a state-of-the-art Station 591 in the same spot of downtown Pickerington

Renovating Station 592 in 2020, including completely replacing the HVAC system and adding an additional garage space for our vehicles

Purchasing land on Yarmouth Drive to re-locate Station 593 and beginning the design/construction process for this station

Maintaining a robust vehicle replacement program

Developing a Community Paramedic program that necessitated adding a second Community Paramedic in 2025 due to its success (thank-you to Lt. JD Postage)

Adding Tactical EMS Paramedics to assist the Fairfield County Sheriff SWAT team

Adding a second full-time Fleet and Facilities Mechanic

Adding an EMS Coordinator

I am both proud and humbled to have been able to complete the above items while the Fire Chief. As with any good organization, I did not do this alone. I have been privileged to work with some of the best over my time with Violet Township. Those around me made all this happen.

I have many “thank-you’s” I would like to share:

First, thank-you Retired Chief Kenn Taylor. You took a chance on someone with little experience and provided an environment rich in education and learning. I am sure you had your doubts early on, and I hope I have cast those doubts aside over the years.

To Retired Lt. Darrell McDowell, you made me a better firefighter and a better person. Thank you for taking an interest and guiding me along the way. I am glad you were my Company Officer.

To Retired Assistant Chief Jim Paxton, you were the Yin to my Yang. I truly appreciate your friendship as well as our discussions over the years. You told it to me straight, we argued, but we always reached an answer. Thank-you!

To current Assistant Chief Brett Bowen, I appreciate your insight and different ways to look at things. It is a fresh perspective that will benefit you well stepping into the Fire Chief position in September.

Thank you to former Trustees Harry Myers and Gary Weltlich as well as current Trustee Terry Dunlap for appointing me as the Fire Chief in 2014. Your support did not go unnoticed and has been truly appreciated.

To all the members of the Violet Township Fire Department, both past and present, thank you for making this department what it is today. Without all of you, this department cannot function and provide the service this community deserves. I have been a conduit to make sure you had what was needed to meet our mission every day. I appreciate each and every one of you.

Lastly, and most importantly, thank you to my family. If you are not in the fire service, it is difficult to understand what a fire family endures. My family has been a steady foundation and provided support for me to accomplish all I have been able to do. I am sure I missed some events with my children over the years. To my son Lee (who is a Violet Township Firefighter/Paramedic) and my daughter Maria, I truly appreciate the sacrifices you have made for me over the past 32 years. I am looking forward to spending more quality time with you both as well as your families. I am excited to create a schedule around the grandchildren’s events going forward.

To my wife Jan, there are not words to express how much you mean to me and how much your support has meant to me over the years. Of everyone, you have endured the most. You have experienced the highs and lows of this career right along with me. You have remained steadfast and calm when I needed it most, and, you took me to task when I needed it as well. I am looking forward to spending time with you travelling, winery hopping and, yes, even completing the “honey do” list you have waiting for me. Thank you for your continued love and support.

In closing, I believe our department will continue to grow and prosper under the incoming leadership. Current Assistant Chief Brett Bowen will become the Fire Chief as of Sept. 8. His new Assistant Chief will be current Battalion Chief Jason Smith. Both of these men grew up in the Violet Township/Pickerington area. They will be attentive to the needs of the community and the department.

To our community, it has been a privilege to serve you. As always, if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact us at 614-837-4123. We are your “Friends for Life.”

Mike Little, Fire Chief