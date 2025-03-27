Violet Township | April/May 2025

Spotted Lanternfly: If you Detect It, Collect It and Report It!

Carrie Brown, Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator, OSU Extension, Fairfield County

Odds are you have heard of our newest invasive pest: Spotted Lanternfly (SLF). With sightings of this insect becoming more prevalent throughout the state, perhaps you have even had a chance encounter with this sap-sucking insect. First identified in Ohio in 2020, Ohio Department of Agriculture has now confirmed infestations of the SLF in 12 counties throughout the state. Seven additional counties are expected to soon be added to the growing list of quarantined counties. Though Fairfield County hasn’t yet made the list, infestations have been confirmed next door in Franklin County, so the SLF are getting closer. In fact, several confirmed sightings have been made in the northern and central parts of our county. However reproducing populations were not confirmed, meaning no egg masses were detected. The good news is the SLF is not an outright plant-killer and can be managed when detected early.

The Spotted Lanternfly poses no direct risk to humans, but it can be damaging to plants – especially when they gather in large numbers. They feed like little, colorful vampires, using their piercing mouth parts to suck the sap of woody plant tissue including stems, branches and trunks. (If you’re a gardener, you might recognize this as the same feeding behavior as an aphid, except these insects are much larger with bigger appetites.) As they feed, they excrete a sugary substance out of their back end called honeydew, and large infestations of SLF can result in a lot of honeydew. This sticky liquid can coat any object underneath the feeding insects, whether it be understory plants, outdoor lawn furniture or your back deck. (Talk about the ultimate party foul!) Furthermore, honeydew can result in the growth of sooty mold, a dark-colored fungus that often grows where honeydew is present. Not only can this leave an unsightly black crust on your belongings, but it can also stunt plant growth when it coats the leaves of understory plants.

So, yes, we’ve established that they are messy eaters. Why else do we care? While Spotted Lanternflies can feed on more than 100 plant species, it has a strong preference for a handful of agricultural specialty crops that we value, including grapevine, orchard trees, maple and hops. As such, its spread has the potential to have a negative impact on the viticulture, tree fruit, nursery and timber industries. One of its favored hosts is a common weed tree called tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus altissima). Tree-of-heaven can be useful in monitoring for this pest, and its removal can be handy in helping to reduce the food source for the SLF in infested areas.

Spotted Lanternfly looks quite different at various stages of its one-year life cycle, so what to look for is dependent upon the time of year. The insect overwinters as a small, gray egg mass. These egg masses measure about one inch long and are typically covered with a waxy coating. They can be found on virtually any surface including trees, patio furniture, structures and even vehicles. SLFs usually begin hatching in April, and as they mature, they grow through four nymphal stages. The immature SLFs that emerge in the spring are small, black and spotted and slightly resemble ticks. They develop red patches as they grow before emerging in their familiar winged adult form beginning in late June. As an adult, their principal focus is reproduction, and they tend to feed heavily during this time. Adults will be active until there’s a hard frost. At this point, the adults die, but the females have already laid egg masses that will hatch the following spring.

What can you do? First and foremost, if you suspect a Spotted Lanternfly outside a quarantined county, please take a picture and report the finding to the Ohio Department of Agriculture Plant Pest Control using the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter found on the ODA website. This will allow ODA to monitor the spread of this pest. Once reported, egg masses can

easily be destroyed by scraping them off into soapy water or rubbing alcohol. When populations are low, acceptable control may be achieved by swatting or stomping nymphs and adults when you see them. Removing their preferred hosts, such as the invasive tree-of-heaven, can also help to reduce numbers on your property. While there are approved contact and systemic insecticides available to control SLFs, some may need to be applied by certified commercial pesticide applicators or may require specialized equipment to apply. For more information, contact ODA a 614-728-6400 or call or visit your local OSU Extension office.

Spring and Summer Road Work

Violet Township has proactively implemented pavement maintenance and preservation treatments into its annual road program to help extend the life of the township’s roads.

Pavement preservation is a cost-effective and greener approach to getting the most life out of your roads and making taxpayer dollars go further. In addition to cost efficiency, a pavement preservation approach is known to produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions, consume less energy and provide faster application times than the alternative conventional approach. These treatments will also help to keep water out of the pavement, prevent oxidation of the asphalt, and maintain good skid resistance until your road is identified as needing a traditional asphalt overlay.

We are experiencing many of the same problems that are plaguing many townships, cities, counties, and communities across the nation. These factors (problems) include inflation, supply chain issues, and in some cases, shortages which all contribute to increased costs. We are making every effort to increase the useful life of our roadways by using these different methodologies as described below.

1. Crack Seal:

Crack Seal is a combination of asphalt cement and fibers that produces a strong yet flexible repair to pavement cracks and construction joints. Ultimately, when applied at the right time, this seal will help keep water out of the subbase yielding longer pavement service life.

Benefits:

High tensile strength for heavy loads

Delays and minimizes reflective cracking

Prevents water intrusion into subbase

Most economical pavement repair process

Prevents raveling and future potholes

2. Micro Surface:

When applied on the right road at the right time, Micro Surfacing is one of the most cost-effective pavement maintenance tools on the market today. Used primarily to extend pavement service life, Micro Surfacing also provides a safe, durable and skid-resistant surface.

Benefits:

Superior durability with long service life

Corrects wheel rutting

Corrects moderate pavement Bleeding or Flushing

Fast set and cure time allowing traffic to return quickly

3. Cape Seal

Cape Seal is a widely used pavement maintenance tool which incorporates chip seal covered with micro surfacing. It's an economical solution for addressing fair to moderately cracked pavements, while also providing a smooth, dense surface, good skid resistance, and a long service life.

Benefits:

Effectively repairs fair to moderately cracked pavements

Smooth texture with no loose aggregate

Long pavement service life similar to traditional asphalt overlay practices

Excellent skid resistance over the life of the pavement

From the Fire Department

TORNADO WATCH AND WARNING – DO YOU KNOW THE DIFFERENCE?

WATCH:

A Tornado Watch is issued to alert people to the possibility of tornado development in your area

WARNING:

A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado has actually been sighted or is indicated by radar

Where Should I Take Shelter?

In a Home: A basement provides the greatest safety. Seek shelter under sturdy furniture if possible. In homes without basements, take cover in the center part of the house, on the lowest floor, in a small room such as a closet or bathroom, or under sturdy furniture. Keep away from windows.

In a Mobile Home: The home should be evacuated, and shelter taken in a pre-arranged shelter. If there is no shelter nearby, leave the trailer and lie flat in a ditch or ravine. Protect your head by placing your arms over it. Do not take shelter under the home.

Driving a Vehicle: Get out of the vehicle and take shelter in a nearby ditch or ravine. Do not get under the vehicle. Lie flat and put your arms over your head.

At School or at Work: Follow advanced plans to move into interior hallways or small rooms on the lowest floor. Avoid areas with glass and wide, free span roofs. (Schools, factories and office buildings should designate someone to look out for severe weather and initiate an alarm).

In Open Country: Lie in a gully, ditch or low spot in the ground and hold on to something on the ground if possible. Do not seek shelter in damaged buildings.

Fact vs. Myth

Myth: Areas near rivers, lakes, mountains and big cities are safe from tornadoes

Fact: No place is safe from tornadoes

Myth: The low pressure with a tornado causes buildings to “explode” as the tornado passes over

Fact: Violent winds and debris slamming into buildings cause the most structural damage

Myth: Windows should be opened before a tornado approaches to equalize pressure and minimize damage

Fact: Opening windows allows damaging winds to enter the structure. Leave the windows alone; instead, immediately go to a safe place

Myth: Tornadoes are always visible from a great distance

Fact: Tornadoes can be hidden in heavy rainfall or nearby low hanging clouds

Be prepared!

Receive an alert if severe weather is in your area over your phone! Sign up for Alert Fairfield County at: http://www.fairfieldema.com/alerts/index.html

No access to wireless alerts? Get a weather alert radio!

Our local tornado sirens are designed to alert you when you are outside to an emergency situation. But what about when you are inside your snug, airtight house, or if a siren fails to sound? Chief Mike Little urges all citizens to have at least one Weather Alert radio inside their homes and businesses so you can be immediately alerted to a weather emergency. These types of radios are available for purchase at our Refugee Road location, or at most major electronics retailers.