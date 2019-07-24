Thought-provoking reads

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. It’s back-to-school time! While you’re out shopping for school supplies, stop by your favorite Pickerington Public Library location. No sticker shock here – a FREE library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available. A library card also provides 24/7 access to all of our digital resources. Already have a card? Take a moment to update your account to make sure we have your correct contact information for item holds, lockers and meeting room requests.

Homework Help Centers at both locations will officially be open on Monday, Aug. 19. We provide all students with homework assistance and study help. Our shelves are stocked with textbooks, study guides and required reading list books. School supplies and free printing is available for students using the centers.

For our Lifelong Learners

Google It: A History of Google

by Anne Crowley Redding

Investigative journalist Anne Redding uses her detective skills to dig up great stories for young people. An appealing and timely telling of the history of Google, this story of the innovative founders makes an excellent addition to a STEAM-related reading list.

William Shakespeare’s Get Thee…Back to the Future

by Ian Doescher

Fans of the iconic 1980s film Back to the Future can time-travel DeLorean-style back to Avon and the era of the Bard! Every scene and line of dialogue from the movie is recreated in authentic Shakespearean rhyme, meter and stage directions. Readers will enjoy historical references, sly allusions to Shakespeare’s most famous plays and hidden Easter eggs. This book is part of the Pop Shakespeare series including Much Ado about Mean Girls.

Reader’s Digest Home Hacks

by Reader’s Digest

The writers at Reader’s Digest have put together a comprehensive collection of ideas, inspiration and wisdom that covers every corner of the home. Get your chores done more easily and economically by using the latest hacks from their experts. Create a home: get the light right, understand the effect of color and tips for living with pets. Great ideas in the kitchen: grocery shopping know-how and smart kitchen solutions. All in all, discover surprising new uses for common items to save time, money and effort!

100 Side Hustles: Ideas for Making Extra Money

by Chris Guillebeau

This unique guide features the start-up stories of regular people launching side businesses that almost anyone can do: An urban tour guide, an artist inspired by maps, a travel site founder, an ice pop maker, a confetti photographer, a group of friends who sell hammocks to support local economies and more. In 100 Side Hustles, best-selling author of The $100 Startup Chris Guillebeau presents a colorful idea book filled with inspiration for your next big idea. Distilled from Guillebeau's popular Side Hustle School podcast, these case studies feature teachers, artists, coders and even entire families who've found ways to create new sources of income.

A Girl’s Guide to the Wild: Be an Adventure-Seeking Outdoor Explorer!

by Ruby McConnell

There is a whole world to explore and this book will teach you all you need to know to create your own adventure! From your back yard and neighborhood to state parks and across the world, take some risks and perfect skills like hiking, biking, climbing and cooking! But before you get started, learn and follow the Girl’s Guide Rules of the Wild, perfect for outdoorswomen.

Guitar Genius: How Les Paul Engineered the Solid-Body Electric Guitar and Rocked the World

by Kim Tomsic

This book is perfect for every tinkerer and thinker and the parents who believe in them. The story highlights Les Paul, “who introduced the world to the solid-body electric guitar, a pioneering instrument that transformed popular music,” according to the National Inventors Hall of Fame. His mother thought he was brilliant even when he “tuned” the wooden xylophone, also known as stairs. His hard work earned him a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame and many others.

