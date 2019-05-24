Thought-provoking reads

Air Fryer Perfection

by the editors from America’s Test Kitchen

Whether you already have an air fryer or are thinking about purchasing one, see why the air fryer is quickly becoming one of our most well-loved appliances. Food is cooked by circulating hot air; more of a mini convection oven and not at all a fryer. Before diving into the delicious looking recipes, take a few minutes to read the section Air Fryer 101. Learn which appliances received the best ratings, understand how to make the most of your fryer and discover which America’s Test Kitchen techniques can be adapted in your kitchen!

The Everything Vegan Meal Prep Cookbook

by Marly McMillen Beelman

According to McMillen Beelman, research shows people who meal prep consume a greater variety of food, spend less money and stick to nutritional guidelines better than those who do not. Learn how to get organized, design a grocery list, and properly store everything to keep your food fresh and tasty. Whip up some pesto veggie burgers or vegan baked hot dogs topped with easy vegan chili with a side of healthy air fryer french fries, date-sweetened ketchup and follow it up with chunky monkey cake!

Baby-Led Weaning Recipe Book

by Annabel Karmel

The philosophy behind baby-led weaning is to allow the baby to explore a variety of different tastes and textures and help develop good eating habits. The recipe book includes how to understand the signs of when the baby is ready for food and how to start self-feeding. Recipes are suitable from six months and up – including the whole family. Enjoy 120 recipes and let the baby take the lead!

Twisted Treats: Desserts with Unexpected Ingredients

by Heather Kim

Add something hot and spicy or sweet and sassy to your next dessert. Twisted Treats takes unusual ingredients that may sound like a bizarre combination to awaken your taste buds with delicious results. Try Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ice cream sandwiches, or Cracker Jack nut brittle. Explore new takes on traditional treats!

