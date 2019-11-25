Thought-provoking reads

Teen Reads

I Know You Remember

by Jennifer Donaldson

Ruthie returns home after three years away to find that her best friend, Zahra, has gone missing. As Ruthie investigates her friend’s disappearance, she finds that the Zahra she knew has changed, leaving rumors and a truth that might be better left undiscovered and in the past.

Jackpot

by Nic Stone

A $100 million winning lottery ticket goes unclaimed at the store where you work – what would you do? Rico decides to look for the owner in hopes of receiving a reward. She teams up with ultra-rich Zan, who also saw the suspected winner. Their mission leads to conflict over their differing socioeconomic statuses, but could also flower a potential friendship. Which direction will they take? Friendship or division?

Picture Books

Grumpy Monkey Party Time!

by Suzanne Lang

Grumpy Monkey is back! Poor Jim Panzee, he was doing just fine until he received the party invitation from Porcupine. Grumpy Monkey doesn’t like to dance and, come to find out, neither does Water Buffalo. More and more animals speak up about their concerns. With help from Grumpy Monkey, this hilarious book teaches kids about self-acceptance and managing social anxiety.

Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You

by Sonia Sotomayor

This nonfiction picture book introduces disabilities in positive, diverse ways. Sonia and her friends encourage readers to just ask, as they introduce disabilities and illnesses including blindness, nut allergies, ADHD and dyslexia. Sonia shares that kids with conditions don’t always feel ready to explain, and sometimes they may not be comfortable answering questions about themselves.

A Stone Sat Still

by Brendan Wenzel

To all appearances, the stone is just an ordinary rock. But to the creatures that happened by, it is so much more. Stunning illustrations and a story that begs to be read out loud, this is a companion book to the Caldecott Honor winner They All Saw a Cat.

Middle School Chapter Books

Pay Attention, Carter Jones

by Gary D. Schmidt

Who inherits a butler? One shows up on the doorstep on the first day of middle school and rings the doorbell, now Carter has to adjust to a new adult in his life and a know-it-all butler! Lucky for this broken family, this butler knows how to mend with insight and compassion. Think an updated Mary Poppins who plays cricket and teaches 12-year-old kids to drive cars.

The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise

by Dan Gemeinhart

Do judge a book by its cover with this book! This book is quirky and full of heart – just like the heroine Coyote Sunrise. Coyote and her father travel the country in a converted school bus trying to escape the grief of losing their family to a car accident. When Coyote finds out her childhood park is being demolished, she convinces her dad to head back that direction to retrieve a time capsule that she, her mother and sisters buried five days before their accident. Will they make it back in time? Will she and her father be able to communicate and move forward from their past?

Adult Reads

Let it Snow: A Novel

by Nancy Thayer

For readers that love a good holiday Hallmark movie. Meet Christina Antonioni as she prepares for the holidays in her enchanting Nantucket toy shop. Sprinkle in trouble with a landlord, a budding friendship with the landlord’s granddaughter and, of course, a charming, handsome, eligible, bachelor. This has all the makings of a delightful holiday read.

Country Music: An Illustrated History

by Dayton Duncan, based on the documentary film by Ken Burns

A beautifully illustrated history of America’s popular musical genre, this book features singers and songwriters that have entertained and fascinated longtime country music fans. Companion to the eight-part film series that aired on PBS in September.

The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier

by Ree Drummond

Featuring 112 step-by-step recipes to liven up everyday meals, these recipes use a mix of cooking options to suit the home cook’s own time frame. Even a handful of choices from Drummond’s adventures which feature carb cutting recipes that don’t sacrifice flavor.