Thought-provoking reads

Set your course this summer for A Universe of Stories! Held at all Pickerington Public Library locations, sign up beginning Tuesday, May 28. Final day to turn in reading records will be Saturday, Aug. 10.

Summer Reading Kickoff - Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m.

Visit Pickerington Main to blast off on your summer reading mission with The Shazzbots, an intergalactic rock ‛n’ roll band and champions of music, art, science and everything creative! Led by Captain Captain, this five-member band from outer space will get you dancing in your moon boots. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Pickerington Main and enjoy this all-ages show; no registration required.

Dragon Pearl by Yoon Ha Lee

Grades 4-7

For fans of Rick Riordan, space adventures and mythology.

Min, a 13-year-old girl with fox magic, stows away on a battle cruiser and impersonates a cadet in order to solve the mystery of what happened to her older brother in the Thousand World Space Forces.

National Geographic Little Kids First Board Book of Space by Ruth Musgrave

For everyone! You’re never too young to start learning.

CatStronauts series by Drew Brockington

Grades 2-5

For fans of cats, puns and sending cats to outer space.

Take a ride with fearless commander Major Meowser, brave-but-hungry pilot Waffles, genius technician and inventor Blanket, and quick-thinking science officer Pom Pom on their most important mission yet!

Counting on Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Saved Apollo 13 by Helaine Becker

Picture book biography.

Grades K-3.

The bold story of an African-American mathematician who worked for NASA during the space race and was depicted in the film Hidden Figures, and how she made sure the crew of Apollo 13 returned home.

Solar System: Our Place in Space and Wild Weather: Storms, Meteorology, and Climate

Grades 3-5

For graphic novel fans who like learning about science.

Get ready to explore the depths of the ocean, the farthest reaches of space and everything in between! These gorgeously illustrated graphic novels offer wildly entertaining views of their subjects. Whether you're a fourth-grader doing a natural science unit at school or a 30-year-old with a secret passion for airplanes, Science Comics is for you!

The Lunar Chronicles by Marissa Meyer

A young adult fantasy series from the universe of Marissa Meyer, in which old fairy tales take on a futuristic twist and humans, cyborgs and androids coexist.

Pickerington Public Library

Visit us in person and online:Monday - Thursday 9 a.m.-8:00 p.m. | Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.-6:00 p.m. |Sunday 1-5:00 p.m.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Pickerington Main 201 Opportunity Way | Pickerington, OH 43147 | 614-837-4104

Sycamore Plaza 7861 Refugee Rd. | Pickerington, OH 43147 | 614-837-4383