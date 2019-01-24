Thought-provoking reads

DIY and De-stress at your library!

Learn a new hobby or craft through Creativebug. Watch more than 1000 classes on arts and crafts taught by artists and fellow crafting enthusiasts.

Attend upcoming craft events and classes like the Craft It! Series at Sycamore Plaza Library, Stitchin’ in the Stacks at Pickerington Main Library, and Quarterly Paint Nights at Pickerington Main Library.

Other similar resources available:

OverDrive/Libby has craft and DIY e-books.

Hoopla Digital has DIY e-books ready to stream instantly.

Flipster offers craft and cooking magazines, like HGTV, DIY, and Food Network Magazine. The library also offers a database called Hobbies and Craft Reference Center, which features video tutorials, magazine articles, and project instructions. All available and FREE at Pickerington Public Library for library cardholders to download, stream or to place on hold.

Healthy Cooking

The Fresh & Healthy Instant Pot Cookbook: 75 easy recipes for light meals to make in your electric pressure cooker by Megan Gilmore

Keep it easy and healthy with help from the new generation of cooking appliances. Simplify weeknight meals using easy-to-find whole foods and your instant pot. Gluten-free options, refined sugar-free – healthy without scrimping on flavor! Also by Megan Gilmore: No Excuses Detox: 100 recipes to eat healthy every day

Skinnytaste One and Done: 140 No-Fuss Dinners for Your Instant Pot, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer, Sheet Pan, Skillet, Dutch Oven, and More by Gina Homolka

Healthy cooking is tastier than ever with recipes from the Skinnytaste family of cookbooks, lightened up versions of favorite recipes that leave out fat and calories and keep the taste. No instant pot or air fryer? No problem! Tips are included to use conventional cooking methods and the scoop on making skinny. Available in regular and e-book form.

Also try: Skinnytaste fast and slow: knockout quick-fix and slow cooker recipes and the original Skinnytaste: light on calories, big on flavor

Yoga Fitness

The Little Book of Goat Yoga: poses & wisdom to inspire your practice by Lainey Morse

Experience armchair goat yoga, try gentle poses, and enjoy pictures of the goats that helped start the craze. While there are no goats, you can experience all the benefits yoga has to offer, in the most serene and quiet place you can think of – your local library! Raw Yoga of Reynoldsburg will lead an all-levels yoga class on the first Thursday of every month, January through June, 11:00 a.m.-noon., at Sycamore Plaza Library.

Instant Help Solutions Series especially for Teens!

Maneuvering through a world that is ever-changing, teens (and their parents) need resources that help build strong skills to deal effectively with mental health issues and daily challenges. These and other titles are located in our teen section.

The self-esteem habit for teens: 50 simple ways to build your confidence every day by Lisa Schab

Grief recovery for teens: Letting go of painful emotions with body-based practices by Coral Popowitz

Communication skills for teens: How to listen, express & connect for success by Michelle Skeen

Relationship skills 101 for teens: Your guide to dealing with daily drama, stress, and difficult emotions using dbt by Sheri Van Dijk.

