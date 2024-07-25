The woman behind the Pickerington Farmers Market

Kate Hinterschied stumbled across the Pickerington Farmers Market five years ago. As the granddaughter of local farmers combined with her familiarity with the community, Hinterschied felt confident about this, “happy accident.”

Having lived in Pickerington for the past 12 years, Hinterschied wanted to expand connections throughout the community and support area farmers by bringing more fresh produce to the city.

“I really have a passion for learning about nutrition and where our food comes from and I like being part of that scene where I’m helping bring that to our community,” says Hinterschied. “I feel like that is very fulfilling and keeps me going with the farmers market because I like supporting local businesses.”

Balancing act

Originally from Defiance, Ohio, Hinterschied moved to Reynoldsburg to attend The Ohio State University. After meeting her husband, Zach, and falling in love with the community, she decided to make Pickerington her home.

As a mom of a 7-month-old and a 13-year-old, Hinterschied juggles administrative work with the city and two part-time jobs. If she’s not running her daughter Tessa to soccer practice, she’s devoting her time to prepping for Thursday market days.

“I have good backup with the Pickerington Village Association,” she says. “Anytime that I’ve ever needed some backup at the farmers market or help with anything, they all jump in and help me. Having a big support system is the only way that I’m able to do it.”

With the gradual growth in vendors and attendees over the past five years, the farmers market has seen a tremendous increase in turnout. Her organizational skills have supported much of the success of the market.

Hinterschied has made a name for herself among the community members and local farmers. Her calming presence is quick to ease any rising situation and continues to help the market run smoothly.

“I want the market to be a place where all the vendors are getting along and I feel like I’m a peacemaker if there’s a situation that arises,” says Hinterschied. “I’m like, ‘Okay we’re gonna work this out.’”

Building back better

The Pickerington Farmers Market began in 2013 and Hinterschied joined in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was hard because we had so many rules and regulations, it was at the very beginning of COVID-19 when things were very unclear,” says Hinterschied. “We only had about 15 to 20 vendors because everybody had to be spaced six feet apart.”

Despite the challenges, Hinterschied felt the safety guidelines and the significant decrease in vendor numbers allowed her to ease into the position as manager and with her determination and knack for organization, she pushed through a successful first year.

With time and diligence over the next four years, the farmers market has seen an influx of about 30 to 40 vendors each week. Hinterschied was more than ready.

“I work year-round even though the Farmers Market is only June through September,” Hinterschied says. “In the winter, we have a holiday gift market that we do during the Holiday Gathering and Pickerington Village, so I’m in charge of that.”

As the Farmers Market Manager, Hinterschied fills a variety of roles. The cold winter days for her are filled with filing vendor paperwork and applications. Closer to the opening of the market, Hinterschied is swamped with juggling vendor waitlists and ensuring each stand is properly informed of the setting up and tearing down process.

“Every Thursday, I go and set up a lot of the things that we have,” she says. “Every vendor sets up their own tent and their setup, but I do the welcome table, the music, the picnic tables that people eat at, things like that.”

On market days, Hinterschied bounces from one vendor to the next, greeting both farmers market regulars and newbies. Within hours, the market is flooded with hundreds of people shopping, socializing and enjoying local goods.

The market

“Our one rule is that everything has to be raised, produced or made in Ohio, so we get a lot of vendors that travel an hour or two just because a lot of the farmland isn’t really close to the city,” says Hinterschied.

The farmers market has everything from freshly laid eggs and handmade crafts to homemade baked goods. Every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. through the months of June and September, the Pickerington Farmers Market is buzzing with activity and the aroma of fresh goods.

While some restaurants work closely with a few of the vendors, Combustion Brewery & Taproom takes it to another level by offering a space in the wintertime for vendors to set-up and continue sales. There are goals to utilize the top level of the brewery as a space for a winter market, but Hinterschied has no set date.

Among so many vendors each week, there are a few that stand out as crowd favorites. One of Hinterschied’s personal favorites is Pompeii’s pizza which she treats herself to at the end of a long Thursday shift.

Crazy Cucumber offers delicious pickles and the Cheese People of Ohio have enough cheese varieties to leave with options to spare. Hinterschied’s daughter loves the bubble tea vendors, and the popular Dole Whip is never without a line.

“I always tell people, if they go to our website, they can look up the dates of vendors who are going to be there because that was probably the biggest question that people will come and ask me,” says Hinterschied.

With five years of market managing behind her, Hinterschied has no plans on stopping anytime soon. Her main goal is to continue bringing fresh, locally grown produce to the City of Pickerington.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.