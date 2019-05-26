The Wigwam gets new life while maintaining historical integrity

The Wigwam has been a Violet Township fixture for years. However, private ownership has meant that many residents have never had the opportunity to venture through the massive gates and experience the venue within. But in the span of barely a year, that has changed. With new ownership, the Wigwam is getting a new lease on life.

Currently sitting on 63 acres of land, the first iteration of the Wigwam was built in the 1920s as a private hunting cabin by R.H. Wolfe and his family. In the years that followed, it was expanded to a full complex of buildings with two industrial kitchens, a 300-seat theater, a ballroom, a bar and a swimming pool.

It’s a completely idyllic setting – so tranquil and calm that it’s hard to believe the land you’re standing on is adjacent to the I-70 interstate. The venue has the air of not quite belonging to this time – maybe proving the adage, “They just don’t build things like they used to.” This time of year, the grounds are blossoming with color, and next to the rustic-chic buildings, it’s practically an image off of a Pinterest board. The complex is surrounded by 26 acres of untouched forest; a rarity so close to the busy city.

When the land and venue went on the market in 2018, it was a quiet affair. But when it came across the desks of John Eisel, director of operations, and Holly Mattei, director of development at Violet Township, they immediately knew they were looking at a very special opportunity.

The entire complex was slated to be completely demolished, the land parceled out for new-build communities. A piece of Pickerington history, gone to make way for suburbia. After receiving the go-ahead from Violet Township’s board, Mattei and Eisel began negotiations with Capitol Square, the development arm of the Wolfe family, to sell the land in its entirety to the Township. And, they succeeded.

“We cannot say enough good about the Wolfe family, their generosity, and their willingness to work with us throughout this process,” Eisel says.

For the Violet Township team, it’s clearly a labor of love. They have taken great strides to maintain the historical integrity of the buildings. They have demolished nothing – only made improvements. One key change is the building of internal walls to create offices for township employees that will eventually work there. The construction is seamless, and old walls and new ones are fairly indistinguishable.

Walking through the main building, you can see many of the iconic original features, such as the logs from the original cabin that were recycled from 1920s local telephone poles (bought for $1 each at the time), and the unique fireplaces assembled with rejected bricks from an Ohio brick kiln. All in all, the banquet hall, theater and lodge remain largely untouched.

There are some notable improvements, however. The large, in-ground pool was unable to be salvaged and has been turned into a new courtyard and gazebo that will be available for hosting outdoor events. The Violet Township staff worked with AEP to upgrade the lighting systems throughout the buildings to be much more energy efficient. And, the whole complex will be ADA-compliant.

All of the construction has been managed in-house by Kent Smith and Robert Campbell, long-time caretakers of the Wigwam. Eisel and Mattei say there is no one who knows the venue so thoroughly as Smith and Campbell.

“Their combined knowledge of the Wigwam is invaluable to the success of this project,” Eisel says. “They know every pipe and wire in this place.”

Since Violet Township officially took over in January of this year, the venue has hosted more than 2,000 people. It’s already booked for every weekend in September and August.

Going forward, the Wigwam will continue to be a valuable space for the community, for both public and private events including weddings, corporate meetings, community festivals and more. Additionally, Mattei outlined a plan for the 10 bare acres directly adjacent to I-70. Violet Township hopes to develop the land with a hotel and additional space for businesses. That development will fund additional improvements for the venue, continuing to help make it an ongoing resource for the Violet Township community.

“The name ‘The Wigwam’ originally was chosen because it signified a place of comfort,” Eisel says. “We want to continue in that tradition, as a warm and welcome place for the community.”

Taylor Woodhouse is a contributing writer.