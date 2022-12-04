The polarizing debates of winter chili

Chili is a classic American comfort food that’s easy to make and even easier to customize. It is also wildly polarizing: Add beans or NEVER add beans? Whether you serve it alone, as a topping for noodles or as a dip with chips, chili is a great food for a gathering of friends and family.

Did you know? The origins of chili remain up for debate. A National Geographic article cites several possible origins including chili con carne from Mexico that purportedly used the remains of “luckless conquistadors,” to a nun channeling from her convent in Spain to Mexico…with a recipe!

The Best Chili

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Lemon & Thyme Syrup Topping

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 lb. ground beef chuck

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. ground cumin

1 Tbsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. tomato paste

1 1/2 cups low-sodium beef broth

One 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed

Two 15.5-ounce cans kidney beans, undrained

Sour cream, shredded Cheddar and sliced scallions, for serving

Tortilla chips, for serving

Directions

Heat 2 Tbsp. of the oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until just browned, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon. Reduce heat to medium and add the remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Add the jalapeno and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne, 1/2 tsp. salt and the tomato paste. Cook, stirring frequently, until coated and fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the beef broth and crushed tomatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the cooked ground beef and any accumulated liquid, then reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer the chili, partially covered, until the beef is tender and the sauce is slightly thickened, about 30 minutes. Stir in the beans and their liquid and simmer uncovered until the beans are softened and the chili is thickened, about 30 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

Top with sour cream, Cheddar and scallions. Serve with tortilla chips.

Recipe courtesy of Food Network Kitchen

www.foodnetwork.com

Copyright 2019 Television Food Network, G.P. All rights reserved.

Kathleen K. Gill is president/CEO of CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com.