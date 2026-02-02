Pickerington Central Junior High School prepares for its first day. As 13-year-old Camryn Hill finishes her final semester of eighth grade, she’s looking forward to many things, including spending time with her friends and helping people through the National Junior Honor Society.

However, at the top of Hill’s list is exploring the new building she’ll call home for her last few months before high school.

“I’m most excited for the new classes,” Hill says. “I’m also excited for the new hallways, because it won’t be as crowded, because there are a lot of students in our school. So, I’m really excited just about the new space, area and the classrooms.”

As Pickerington Central Junior High School opens its doors this February, the students and staff members from Ridgeview Junior High School will move to this new school and enjoy a space that has been years in the making.

How we got here

Thanks to the Pickerington community, the district received funding through a $90 million bond issue that was approved in November 2022, as well as $30 million in locally-funded initiatives to support the new Pickerington Central Junior High School.

Once funds were approved, the district and the design team met with stakeholders – including community members, teachers and students – to establish priorities for the new school’s development.

Carley Fontana teaches Spanish and Foreign Language Exploration at Ridgeview, where she has been since the beginning of her career as an educator 26 years ago. She and other staff met with members of the architecture firm SHP to discuss classroom necessities to address during the construction process.

“It was nice that they approached us as departments because sometimes the electives aren’t the first priority, so to speak. So, it was nice to feel included,” Fontana says.

“We all enjoy just being able to be part of something that’s going to be around for a long time. To almost make a little bit of our mark, and hopefully for future teachers in the building and for the students, present and future, to make sure that everybody’s needs are met as best we can,” she adds.

And the teachers weren’t the only ones. Students such as Hill were able to contribute as well in smaller ways, such as reviewing furniture.

Space to enjoy

Spanning roughly 143,000 square-feet across two floors, the new school offers a host of new spaces and advancements, including updated security systems and SMART boards that are compatible with Chromebooks.

The school maintains familiar features such as dedicated spaces for special education, STEM, musical arts and more, while also introducing updates such as two sets of bleachers in the main gym, more hallway space with storage lockers for staff and better traffic flow for arrivals and dismissals.

Fontana is most excited about the flexible learning spaces located in the center of the classroom pods. Each space has sets of movable tables and chairs, giving teachers space to work with students while still being close to their classrooms.

“Places where I used to be able to take students to complete assessments or do activities that required a little bit more space, I no longer (can). They’re just full,” she says. “So, I think just having those spaces where teachers can do more collaborative activities, maybe think outside the box a little bit, versus just desk and chair, are going to provide more meaningful experiences for us, but especially for the students.”

These flexible spaces even extend into the cafetorium – part cafeteria with movable tables and part auditorium with a stage – which will be a cafeteria by day and performance space by night.

Next steps

As students and staff alike transition into their new school, this will set off a chain of other changes throughout the district.

With the newly-available space at Ridgeview, the district’s Chief of Operations, Rob Weinheimer, says students and staff from Diley Middle School will make the school their new home, leading Heritage Elementary School to migrate over to Diley Middle School. These two moves will offer both schools more space for additional students as well.

“The opening of Pickerington Central Junior High School is about much more than one building,” says Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek. “It gives us the opportunity to thoughtfully realign space across the district in ways that better serve students at multiple grade levels. As our community continues to grow, this project allows us to respond strategically. Maximizing our facilities, easing capacity challenges and ensuring our learning environments continue to support student success now and into the future.”

The changes are welcome, but for many staff members, they are bittersweet.

“I’ve been in this building for 26 years. I'm going to miss it,” Fontana says. “That’s where I started my career. I have memories of students, and now I’m teaching with former students. And I just found out that I (am teaching) the child of a former student this year. So, it comes full circle.”

And it’s not just the teachers - the students feel it too. Hill says she has talked to some of her friends and younger students who are anxious about the changes ahead, but she hopes they take it all in stride.

“Everybody has changes, and sometimes they are unexpected, but sometimes you have to get used to them,” Hill says. “When I was younger, my family members always said, ‘You won’t get really comfortable with things until you try it.’”

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.