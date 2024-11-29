The history behind Pickerington's first library building

Implemented through funds allocated by the Carnegie Corporation, there are more than 1,795 locations in America currently or formerly used as a Carnegie public library. Some of these buildings are still designated as Carnegie libraries, while many others have taken on different lives in the years following the funding program’s end in 1919.

The birth of Pickerington’s Carnegie Library, located in Olde Pickerington Village, began with the seven members of the Violet Township Public Library Board of Trustees holding their first meeting in 1909, later applying for the Carnegie Library grant in 1911.

Unfortunately, they didn’t qualify for the grant at that time because the Village of Pickerington and Violet Township refused to agree on implementing a tax to maintain the free public library.

In 1915, construction began after a resolution was reached requiring the Village of Pickerington and the Library Board to agree to raise at least $1,000 annually in taxes (around $32,000 when adjusted for inflation today). The library was officially dedicated in 1916.

Pickerington’s Carnegie Library has even more historical significance than others, as Pickerington was one of, if not the, smallest community to qualify for the $10,000 grant (an estimated $315,000 when adjusted for inflation) in 1915.

This building featured a raised basement with a community room and a room for the trustees, gas, heating, lighting, indoor plumbing and, thanks to later renovations, a wheelchair lift. The community room became a common meeting space and was used as such until just a few years ago.

The library became home to the estimated 2,100 books, previously kept in a school building. By the mid-1940s, that number had risen to 4,500 books when they also added stormproof windows and fluorescent lights.

In 1961, the library was officially renamed Pickerington Public Library. It was the village’s dedicated main library until the early ‘90s, when room for new technologies, including computers, was needed. As you’re probably aware, the current main library is located off Opportunity Way.

Now, the former library is occupied by Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society’s history museum, keeping the building a place for learning. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1993.

In the museum are Native American artifacts, retro appliances from Moore's Pool Hall, former graduating classes’ photos, historical documents and photographs and more, as the historical society’s dedicated individuals work to preserve precious Pickerington lore.

