The future of Pickerington North's Girls Varsity Wrestling Team

Five years ago, there was just one girl wrestling at Pickerington North High School. Now, the Panthers have a rapidly-growing Girls Varsity Wrestling team.

Expand Courtesy of John Copas

Pickerington North is known for its athletics in many different sports, and the women’s wrestling division is a group that found success with its first member and hasn’t stopped winning since.

Maggie Mann

The first female high school wrestler at Pickerington North was Maggie Mann, who wrestled for three years without any other female team members. She went on to place seventh at state when the region still required her to face male opponents, an accomplishment that has inspired many girls to pick up the sport.

“She was a varsity wrestler,” says Reagan Knapp, current team captain. “She was there before girls wrestling was an OSHAA sport, so she would wrestle with the guys, and she would still do really well. I’d say she’s definitely a role model. I know that took a lot personally.”

The impact she left invoked an interest in the sport that had never occurred in the school’s history. She is still remembered by her former underclassmen, and admired for her strength and ambition.

Heading into the season

Multiple members of the team participated in state competitions last year, reaching great achievements and making great memories as well.

Expand Sarah Hayes

“When I won my finals match,” Knapp says, “all the girls that were on the team rushed onto the mat with me at the very end. It was such a team bonding moment.”

Preparations for the upcoming season began in September and the team is primed for another great season. To help grow the team, the team has open wrestling mats after school ahead of each season where interested can learn how to wrestle, review the fundamentals and get advice from Herman Moultrie, who stepped into his new role as head coach this year.

“The biggest thing is just to teach as much as you can,” Moultrie says. “We have a lot of wrestlers teaching other wrestlers, and that’s a great thing. Students learning from other students. And so hopefully, we are ready to rock and roll.”

While women’s wrestling still may not have as many athletes as it’s male equivalent, members of Pickerington North’s team feel the open mats and supportive environment has helped them grow a strong team and bond.

“We’ve definitely been trying to get more girls out here at open mats before the season starts,” says Kenleigh Ballance, a freshman at Pickerington. “They can see what wrestling’s all about because it is kind of scary at first, but if you come and do some practices, it does get better. And I feel like it has gotten a lot of girls ready.”

What’s to come

This season has several major match-ups lined up including schools such as Westerville North and Watkins Memorial. Several members of the team have their eyes set on making it to and placing at state and other regional tournaments this season.

Expand Courtesy of Sarah Hayes

While they may be a newer team, the chances of a great season are high with their new coach and captain leading the way. As they look to the future, members of the team hope more girls at Pickerington North can share in their love of the sport.

“Wrestling is great,” says Claire Hayes, a sophomore at Pickerington North. “It gives you confidence, but it doesn’t make you seem like a boy. You can still be feminine and be a wrestler.”

Elliot Fryman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.