On the Sunday before Christmas, Santa Claus would come early in Pickerington, making his way through Pickerington aboard a fire truck, and eventually arriving at the firehouse behind the Carnegie Library. Children eagerly awaited their holiday gift: candy and an orange.

Though holiday traditions have evolved in the city, the spirit remains the same.

Santa’s coming to town

For years, the famous firetruck Santa was played by Paul Ebright, a local firefighter.

Expand Pickerington Historical Society Paul Ebright as Santa on a firetruck, December 1958

Pickerington resident Keith Ebright was just a boy when his dad first put on the Santa suit in the ’50s and played the role.

“For whatever reason, if we were in the house and Santa Claus would come, Dad was in the bathroom, or he had to go downtown to get some shaving cream or something,” Keith says. “And then lo and behold, Santa would leave, and a little bit later I’d hear the toilet flush, or he’d come walking in the front door with some 7Up for us.”

Although Paul was diligent in keeping his identity a secret, he was ultimately exposed when Keith saw that Santa was wearing his father’s Masonic ring, and another resident uncovered Santa’s true identity when she spotted her father sneaking Santa cigarettes. From that point on, Keith went with his dad on visits to families to bring holiday cheer.

Along with visiting families, Pickerington’s designated Santa was known to visit the schools. On the last day before the holiday break, students gathered for a schoolwide Christmas pageant, where Santa made an appearance before classes let out.

The holiday season also offered opportunities for local students to get involved. Pickerington High School’s senior class once sold Christmas trees on the vacant lot at the corner of Columbus and Center streets, where a gazebo now stands.

Traditions evolving

Expand Pickerington Historical Society Bill Griffin as St. Nicholas, December 2022

As Pickerington’s holiday traditions evolved, residents found new ways to celebrate the season together. In 1983, the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce worked with the then-Village of Pickerington, Pickerington Local Schools and the Pickerington Public Library to organize holiday events such as musical performances, tree lightings and home visits from Santa.

In 1989, the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society began hosting Holiday Candlelight Home Tours, inviting visitors to experience the village’s historic homes decorated for the holidays. By 1995, the tours became part of a larger community celebration, A Christmas Gathering, organized by the then-Olde Pickerington Village Business Association.

The event was eventually rebranded as the Victorian Holiday Gathering in the early 2000s, and although it is no longer Victorian-themed, there are still Victorian ceramic figures on display during current celebrations.

Now, the event is known as the Olde Village Holiday Gathering, and it has evolved to include a range of activities, including carriage rides, crafts, storytelling and a tree lighting ceremony.

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Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.