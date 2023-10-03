The Best of the Bikes Celebrated at AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum

The Rock and Roll, National Aviation and Pro Football halls of fame aren’t the only major collections to call Ohio home. In fact, the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum is right here in Pickerington. It is so close to home that some residents on Capetown Avenue can say that the museum is literally in their own backyard.

By Tyler Kirkendall

Since the first motorcycle was built in 1885, motorbikes have captured the hearts of millions. Right here in Pickerington, you can dive into America’s history with motorcycles, which, for many, are so much more than just a mode of transport.

“The AMA was created in 1924 by the motorcycle industry to engage motorcyclists, and specifically to develop, promote and propagate motorcycle activity,” says James Holter, chief operating officer of the AMA.

Roll me away

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is fit for visitors of all ages and levels of motorcycle enthusiasm. A plethora of bikes are on display, which gives visitors a clear snapshot of the history and current state of motorcycling, both as a worldwide competitive sport and as a cultural phenomenon and hobby.

“If you are a motorcyclist, you should come to remind yourself of why you’re a motorcyclist,” Holter says. “If you’re not a motorcyclist, you should come to see if you should be a motorcyclist. Learn about this part of our heritage, our American heritage, whether you ride or not, you can see how motorcycles fit into that.”

By Tyler Kirkendall

Bikes of all shapes and sizes line the two floors of this hallowed exhibition space. The top floor is dedicated to Hall of Fame inductees, who are selected annually and inaugurated each year in September. The bottom floor is a group of rotating exhibits featuring bikes and other artifacts that are refreshed annually.

The museum offers a close look at hogs from each era of motorcycle history, from a recreation of the world’s first motorcycle in 1885, to the police bike that crashed through the window in Terminator 2: Judgment Day more than 100 years later.

The bikes are not the only artifacts on display, as a segment of the exhibition floor is dedicated to a garage-style area that shows off various parts and products that make up the bikes. One fascinating example is a display of intricately cross-sectioned engines, giving viewers an intimate view of what makes the magic happen.

The museum offers rare opportunities to get up close and personal with iconic and historically relevant bikes. Attendees can watch a film presentation about AMA Hall of Famer and racing legend Mert Lawwill, then turn their heads 45 degrees to the left and see his race-used bike on display.

Vintage signage, clothing and products – such as an especially charming selection of toy motorcycles from the 20th century – are all present to satisfy the nostalgic cravings of longtime riders. The common theme of the museum’s collection is the thrill of riding.

By Tyler Kirkendall

“It’s the freedom you feel when you ride a motorcycle, how fun it is,” Holter says. “It reminds them of something that they’ve enjoyed and had fun with ever since they were kids. … It’s a connection to a simpler time in their lives, and that just is really enjoyable and it just sparks feelings of fun and excitement and freedom.”

All “slabs” lead to Pickerington

The AMA hasn’t always been around Pickerington, as it originally called Chicago home before moving to central Ohio after a year or two. It moved between several spots around Columbus including Westerville before landing in Pickerington in 1999.

Why the AMA moved to central Ohio is no longer known, though Holter says there have been rumors that E.C. Smith – the first secretary of the AMA and leader of the association for about 40 years – was a fan of the Buckeyes.

Regardless of what Smith’s reasoning may have been, Ohio has embraced the AMA and the motorcycle culture is strong here. Ohio ranks 16th in the U.S. in registered motorcycles per 100,000 residents according to Motorcycle.com.

“Per capita, even considering Ohio is one of the more populous states, I think we have more motorcyclists than you’d expect for a state that does actually have four seasons,” Holter says. “This is kind of a key area for offroad racing. … There’s quite a bit of motorcycling activity here.”

The Hall of Fame is conveniently located right off I-70 and inhabits a scenic space nestled in the woods off of Yarmouth Drive.

The AMA also hosts its Vintage Motorcycle Days about an hour north at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course near Lexington, Ohio. Vintage Motorcycle Days are wildly popular with people from all over the nation traveling in to catch the action, which includes historic and modern motorcycle races, daring stunts, demo rides and the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America.

“There’s a lot of folks that actually pretty much plan their whole summer around this event,” Holter says. “And often the biggest complaint we hear about it is it’s too short.”

The AMA hosts Hall of Fame Days in September, Vintage Motorcycle Days in July and Take a Kid Dirt Biking Month in May. The museum is also open daily so motorheads can embrace the freedom of the road year-round.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.