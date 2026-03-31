Student-athlete Kaitlynn Mauck competes nationally in luge

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Imagine hurdling through a track made of ice at 90 mph, on a sled that has no breaks or protection. This ride is over almost as fast as it began, as the athlete has just moved about 1,000 meters in roughly 45-55 seconds. Speed is key, as luge times are measured to a thousandth of a second.

For 14-year-old Kaitlynn Mauck, this routine is one to strive for. When an inspiHER event sparked the idea of trying out luge, Mauck realized it was her dream. For the past three years, Mauck has sped down ice tracks, trained rigorously and traveled far to compete in games – leading her to train with Team USA coaches.

Driven by adrenaline and competitive spirit, Mauck looks to the future with Olympic high hopes.

Finding inspiration

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Mauck’s journey with luge began when she was star-struck by luge athletes, Olympian Ashley Farquharson and Ohio native Maggie Richardson, when they spoke at a conference for the local nonprofit inspiHER Girls Leadership Foundation in 2023.

Farquharson and Richardson were explaining their journeys and encouraged young girls to dream big. Moved by Farquharson and Richardson’s words, Mauck set out to try luge for herself.

“They were talking about the sport and just somewhere in that conference it just clicked. I was like, ‘This is really, really cool,’” Mauck says.

Mauck attended the White Castle’s USA Luge Slider Search in Columbus, where kids ages 10-13 can try out luge, but on wheels. Team USA Olympic luge coaches were present at the Search and Mauck’s daringness sparked their interest.

“After we were done that first day, (the coaches) were like, ‘Hey, there’s a second day tomorrow if you want to come.’ I immediately was like, ‘Yeah, I want to come back,’” Mauck says.

Her attendance allowed her to be recognized by her current coaches, who first screened, then recruited her onto the luge Team USA, where she went on to train in Oberhof, Germany with the rest of the luge team and continue building her skills.

A commuting commitment

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Since the Slider Search, she works on her workout routine to advance in luge, focusing on core and limb strength training to help with steering. When Mauck isn’t training on luge tracks in Lake Placid, New York.

When she is in training, the months of October to March are filled with 10-hour or longer drives to and from Lake Placid and rigorous, daily training schedules on ice tracks. She has competed in the Empire Winter Games there, qualifying in 2025 and 2026, and recently competed in the Spring Norton Nationals.

Having to balance luge alongside school and her hobbies has been a learning curve for Mauck, but it’s become second nature with time.

“When I’m at training, I try to be in the moment and not waste my time with anything. When I’m at home, I try focusing on my schoolwork, getting good grades and focusing on doing good so I can do good in training as well,” Mauck says.

The steadfast support she receives from her family is a major part of what makes it possible for her to pursue her dreams.

“As long as it’s lighting her up, she’s enjoying and advancing in it, then I’m going to give it 1,000 percent,” Mauck’s mother, Jennifer, says.

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Imagining a luge future

Though there are no university luge teams that Mauck can participate in, she has thought of going to college part-time during high school. Purdue Global has a partnership with USA Luge, and this is an option she hopes to investigate for college while training in the meantime.

Her academic schedule at Bloom-Carroll High School is currently flexible with her training, but Mauck knows to plan ahead.

“It would be nice to be able to just work on luge and see how far I can push myself, but education is really important,” Mauck says.

As she strives to advance as far as she can in luge, her ultimate goal is to compete in the Utah Winter Olympics in 2034.

“I just want to inspire as many people as I can to chase their dreams, do what they love and try something new, even if they’re crazy. That’s what I did at the Slider Search, and I never thought it would turn into this,” she says.

Sandhya Kannan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com