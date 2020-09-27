Spicing up lunchtime at home

You can avoid food fights and make mealtime an easy, stress-free affair. Here are some ways to spice up the lunchtime classics.

Start your own spice garden

You can spice up your child’s lunches by starting your own indoor herb garden. Experts recommend starting with the basics: rosemary, chives, oregano, thyme and lemongrass.

After purchasing your herbs of choice, pick a six-inch container or pot with drainage holes and saucers.

Herbs should be transplanted with potting mix and watered well. They should be slightly moist, but don’t overwater.

One perk of keeping your plants indoors (preferably by a windowsill for occasional sun) is that you can dispose of things like old fruit or veggies into the mix to use as fertilizer. Just don’t overdo it.

Coffee Break

You may enjoy your morning coffee, but your little student isn’t quite ready for caffeine yet. Let them start their day with naturally flavored water. Some winning combinations include pineapple and mint, cucumber and watermelon, and strawberries and lemon. The options are endless and allow your child to get involved by choosing the flavor.

Recipes

PB&J Pizza

Ingredients

1 12-inch pizza crust

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup strawberry preserves

1 cup sliced strawberries

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place pizza crust on baking sheet.

Melt peanut butter in the microwave until it’s pourable. Pour and spread onto the pizza crust with a spatula.

Spoon strawberry preserves onto the crust and spread over the peanut butter.

Place pizza in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and place sliced strawberries on top.

Let cool before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Goofy’s Kitchen

Healthy Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

1 1⁄2 cups uncooked macaroni pasta

Half of a small cauliflower

2 medium zucchinis

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. flour

1 medium onion, diced

2 rashers of bacon, diced

1 cup almond milk

1 cup grated cheese of choice

Directions

Cook pasta per package instructions. Drain and set aside.

Roughly chop cauliflower and zucchini and steam both until tender.

While cauliflower is cooking, begin the sauce. Heat oil in a saucepan.

Add onion and bacon and sauté until onion softens.

Add flour and cook for about 2 minutes while stirring.

Gradually add milk.

Bring sauce to a boil, then reduce heat. You should have a thick sauce now.

Stir in 3⁄4 cups of grated cheese and melt.

Once cauliflower and zucchini are tender, drain and purée. Stir the purée into your cheese sauce and combine with pasta.

Pour mixture into a greased oven dish. Top with grated cheese.

Bake for around 20 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit.

Recipe courtesy of mykidslickthebowl.com

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.