Soup's on for winter warmth

There’s nothing better than a hot, steaming cup of soup on a chilly, wintery day.

But with so many to choose from and a New Year’s resolution to keep, it’s hard to know which soup is healthiest. We scoured Pickerington for the best spoonfuls and slurps of healthful, hearty soups.

Greek Star Bar & Grill Cafe

Lentil soup

For such small legumes, lentils are bursting with benefits. They lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar and are a great source of protein and fiber. Plus, tomatoes, which are usually incorporated in lentil soup, help reduce the risk of heart disease and are full of antioxidants.

Noodles & Company

Chicken noodle soup

It may be a chain, but its chicken noodle is off the chain. A whole bowlful is 360 calories and contains only five grams of sugar and six grams of fat. Plus, a clear broth is good for when you have a cold or a sore throat. The salt and seasonings, in moderation, combat the feeling of dull taste buds that come with the common cold.

FuGu Sushi

Miso soup

This soup is (mi)so good. It’s good for digestion and can improve gut flora, which fends off toxins. Miso soup also contains vitamin K and zinc among other essential amino acids. Not only is it delicious and the perfect side item to sushi, miso can help fight off bacteria that cause influenza, so drink up!

If you’re looking to stir up some creativity in your own kitchen, here’s a simple, healthful recipe:

Quinoa vegetable soup

Recipe courtesy of Laura Rege

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and cut into thin rounds

2 stalks of celery, thinly sliced

3 cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

1 large zucchini, cut into ó-inch pieces

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can cannellini beans

1 cup quinoa

ó tsp. ground cumin

8 cups low sodium vegetable broth

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

Directions

In a large pot over medium high heat, heat oil. Add onion, carrot, celery and garlic and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes.

Add zucchini, diced tomatoes, beans, quinoa and cumin. Pour in broth and stir to combine. Bring to a boil and boil until quinoa is tender, about 13 minutes.

Stir in kale and cook until wilted, one minute more, then stir in lemon juice.

Season with salt and pepper and serve.

