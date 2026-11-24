Expand Taylor Stumbaugh Renne "Nay" Dismore

The scent of cinnamon and freshly baked pretzels is ever-present at Snacks with a Twist, where Renne “Nay” Dismore has spent the past 12 years turning creative flavor combinations into crowd-pleasing treats. Located off Refugee Road in Pickerington, the shop is co-owned by Dismore and her husband, Terry, and known for its signature dill pickle pretzels, alongside an assortment of flavored pretzels, chocolate bark, pretzel sandwiches and spreads.

Beyond the treats, the shop prioritizes hospitality and creates lasting memories in the community through donating snacks.

“My heart is in hospitality,” Dismore says. “I want people to come in here and feel like they had an experience… It’s about the way you walk in life. I want anybody who walks in my house or in this place to feel welcome (and) leave with a smile on their face and feel very connected.”

Taste profiles

All blends and recipes for the pretzels come from Dismore’s mind, either from inspiration in the daytime or her dreams at night.

“It’s a process of thinking it through because I’ve always loved to cook,” Dismore says. “I know where to start with a recipe.”

Dismore describes her recipe creation as a process of elimination. While she has used all the recipes she’s come up with, she continues tweaking them until she “gets them the way my head thinks they should taste,” she says.

Dismore adds that she’s been creating recipes for years, and works to incorporate those forgotten concepts into her business as well. In one instance, after talking with her friend about a peanut butter bark idea back in 2019, the friend reminded her of the same recipe she created a decade prior. The recipe now lives as one of the specialty candies the shop offers.

Donating with treats

From the beginning, Dismore says Snacks with a Twist has donated baskets and bundles to numerous organizations in and around Columbus several times a month, including in their own community of Pickerington.

Expand Taylor Stumbaugh

“The Bible says to be generous on every occasion,” Dismore says, “and Terry and I believe in what we call ‘Finishing the gift.’ If you’re gonna do something, do it right, do it well, and really make a difference.”

Snacks with a Twist also does special projects around the community, such as large food baskets for the Pickerington Police and Fire Departments and fundraisers for the Pickerington School District. During fundraisers, Dismore says they give 40 percent back.

“If you’re saying you want to help an organization or a church or school, you want to make it worthwhile,” Dismore says. “I knew from the very beginning… that I wanted to make sure we made a difference with the donation.”

They’ve also donated to hospitals such as OhioHealth’s Pickerington Methodist and Grant Medical Center, as well as groups including Dancing with our Columbus Stars, which raises money for Thanksgiving meals for families in need, and Bottoms Up Diaper Bank, which helps provide single mothers with diapers.

The business has also been a member of the Pickerington Chamber of Commerce since roughly 2021. With that organization, they donate six to seven times a year to events such as the Pickerington Chocolate Hop, samples to the Fairfield County Senior Citizen Expo and more.

“I just think it’s important that you give back to your community,” Dismore says. “And I consider all of Columbus my community.”

× Expand Taylor Stumbaugh

Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.