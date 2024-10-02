Sixteen-year-old Pickerington Central Author

Aspirations to become an author can be lifelong dreams, but for Pickerington Central student Anna Cook, it’s her reality. At only 16-years-old, Cook is a junior in high school, dancer of 12 years and a published author.

“I got into writing because my mom is an author, and she was going through the writing process,” Cook says. “She went to a writer’s conference and was like, ‘Do you want to come to one with me? It’ll be fun!’ And so we went and I just fell in love with it. I was like, ‘This is something that I can really see myself doing.’”

At the conference, Cook listened as attendees spoke about the deficit in children’s chapter books since the rise of graphic novels. Many authors have made the switch over from the traditional chapter book format, leaving children to some of the classic, older books that have been around for quite some time.

“A lot of the children’s chapter books that kids are reading are really outdated and kind of old at this point, so that’s what authors and publishers are looking for. I was like, ‘I can write that. I can write one of those,’” Cook says.

In August 2023, Cook debuted her children’s chapter book “Brynn & Amir and the Magic Map.” Geared towards children ages seven to 10, her work brings a fresh face to the reading level filled with longtime favorites.

“Brynn and Amir are doing a report for a school project and have to do some research. They go down to the library, and the librarian gives them this map. As they’re studying, they fall into the map and land in Mexico,” Cook says. “They have to learn about school, food, money and family. They think they’ve done it all, but still can’t get back to the United States.”

Expand Shannon Cook

Mixing adventure, humor and culture, Cook’s book is the perfect read for young children full of curiosity. The banter of the main characters, Brynn and Amir, lifts them off of the page and takes readers on a journey alongside them.

“There’s so much joy in this age group,” Cook says, “and one of the most fun parts is doing school visits. I’ve been going around to local elementary schools and talking to them about the book. I’ll read them a chapter or two, and that’s been super fun.”

With a good book and some local success under her belt, Cook looks forward to her future in writing. While she’s busy with schoolwork and, in her free time, performing with the Short North Stage in Columbus, she hopes to continue her relationship with writing.

“It definitely has potential to be a series, and I’m hoping down the line, there can be books in the series where Brynn and Amir travel to other countries. They’ll go on other adventures, and meet other cultures and see where the map takes them,” she says.

Cook enjoys learning about different cultures, which is where the inspiration for her debut book came from, so there’s no end to where Brynn and Amir might go next. With a magic map in their pockets and a magic pen in Cook’s, a whole realm of adventure might be ahead of them.

“I pitched my book to a publisher at a conference, and that’s how I ended up getting published. That’s what changed it for me,” she says. “But, even just being at a conference and hearing other people’s stories and hearing about why they’re writing and what got them into writing… It’s really powerful and super cool to see. It really keeps you motivated.”

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.