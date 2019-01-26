It's OK to be HANGRY

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mallory Grayson

There’s a new burger joint in town with a focus on sliders of various sorts which allows customers to enjoy myriad flavors. And what goes great with sliders? Grandma’s homemade mac n’ cheese of course. The expansive menu at Hangry City Grille and Spirits, born out of late-night brainstorming sessions between Amber and Jason Everett, and their family, includes everything from fried pickles and wings to sliders and specialty cocktails.

When the Everetts first began creating food recipes together, the dream was to operate out of a food truck and see where things went from that point.

“We spent our days putting together different flavors, and we were smart enough to write them down. But then they sat – for three years really,” Amber says. “We added to them and tweaked some things over the years. We figured when we had the time and ability, we’d get a food truck.”

Fate had other plans for the soon-to-be restaurant owners when they went to Urban Cafe in Pickerington for happy hour and instead found a ‘Closed’ sign next to a notice offering the spot as lease space.

“Everything went from 0 to 60 very quickly,” says Jason. “We knew we had the basis for it, and our ‘what ifs’ became reality right before our eyes.”

Amber’s intuition told her it could work because they had previously catered multiple parties for friends, serving sliders and her grandmother’s mac n’ cheese.

“People kept telling us to go into business, and they really gave us the confidence that it could work.”

Jason operated and managed several McDonald's locations between Youngstown and Columbus, while Amber, now a full-time social worker, worked in the restaurant industry as a server for many years. She operates the front of the establishment, while Jason, who also attended culinary school, operates the back.

“For now,” Amber says with a smirk. “This restaurant is our baby, but eventually the plan is for Jason to take it over completely.”

Determined to stand out from other local burger joints, the Everetts decided to concentrate on sliders, offering foodies like themselves multiple options.

“People’s palates are always changing! If you want to stick with your mainstay, we have that. If you want to try something different, we have lots of choices for that, too,” says Jason.

Jason indicates that the idea of multiple locations isn’t in the foreseeable future.

“When you look down Route 256 (in Pickerington), you see chains you can go to anywhere,” says Jason. “Right now, we want to be that one unique place you can’t find anywhere else.”

Setting themselves apart is the name of the game for the Everetts. With dishes made fresh daily, including grandma’s mac n’ cheese, positive reviews are building and Hangry City Grille is quickly becoming a well-known are eatery after being open for just shy of eight months.

With an atmosphere reminiscent of the 90’s, a menu full of pop-culture references and a family friendly culture, Hangry City is the new, local go-to place in Pickerington.

Why Hangry City Grille? Because according to the Everetts, it’s something we call all relate to. “Everyone gets hangry at some point in the day!” the Everetts say in unison. “It’s allowed us to take the vibe from the city and let us reconnect to the people of Pickerington.”

Hangry City Grille and Spirits is located in the Sherman Center at 1252 Hill Rd N. in Pickerington.

Telenovella Burger

(Recipe is for one slider. Multiply ingredients for desired number of sliders.)

Ingredients:

-3 oz. Beef patty

-1 1/2 Tbsp. Cooked chorizo sausage

-1 Slider bun

-1 Slice pepper-jack cheese

Black-bean corn salsa

-1 Can of black beans, rinsed and drained

-1 Red bell pepper, diced

-1 Bag frozen sweet corn

-1 Jalapeno pepper, chopped

-1/4 Red onion, finely diced

-Freshly cut cilantro

-1 Tbsp. lime juice

(Combine ingredients, add lime juice and freshly cut cilantro to taste)

Garlic Aioli

-1 cup Mayonnaise

-4 Cloves garlic, finely chopped

-1 Tbsp. lemon juice

(Combine ingredients)

Instructions:

-Prepare black-bean corn salsa

-Prepare garlic aioli

-Cook beef patty

-Toast slider bun

-Top bun with beef patty, pepper jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, cooked chorizo sausage and garlic aioli.

