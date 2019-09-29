Senior Center Volunteers of the Month highlight center

From left to right: Jeanne Carroll, Jane Knauff and Shirley Bowler.

Over the course of its decades-long lifetime, the Pickerington Senior Center has grown exponentially – both in numbers and in the amount of activities that it provides for its members and their families.

The center was founded by a small group of senior citizens who dreamt of a building where they could meet, have parties, hold seminars and serve the entire Pickerington and Violet Township community.

On top of that, the center is also funded, planned and kept up by its members. They fundraise, plan events and help to keep the senior center a clean, comfortable and beautiful place to spend their time.

To achieve all of this, the Pickerington Senior Center needs a lot of volunteer help from its members. The good news, there’s always plenty of people ready to help.

Each month, the senior center recognizes one stand-out member volunteer with the Volunteer of the Month award in its newsletter. Members Jeanne Carroll, Shirley Bowler and Jan Knauff are three recent winners.

Jeanne Carroll

Jeanne Carroll has lived in the Baltimore and Pickerington area for the past 35 years. About a decade ago, she started going to the Pickerington Senior Center regularly with her husband, Raymond Carroll. Though her husband has since passed, Carroll still goes to the center all the time and frequently volunteers.

How are you involved at the Pickerington Senior Center?

A few years ago, Carroll and her husband started bringing ingredients for people to make their own ice cream from scratch at bingo nights, which was a real hit.

“It started with my husband, and I kept it going after he passed away because people seemed to really like it,” Carroll says. “One time I just bought some vanilla ice cream from Kroger because it was on sale, and people were so disappointed! So, turns out everyone really likes making the ice cream, so I still do that.”In addition to starting little traditions like Bingo ice cream, Carroll helps out with the Easter and Santa Claus Christmas events for members and their families.

She volunteers at the center whenever she can, helping out with pancake breakfasts, cleaning up after the center’s musicals, helping with the noodle making event, and by decorating the center inside and out for holidays.

“Everyone at the center is so friendly, and I’m the kind of person who likes to help people,” Carroll says.

What’s your favorite aspect of the Pickerington Senior Center?

Carroll’s favorite thing about being involved at the center is that there’s always something to do.

“They have games all the time, a craft room once a week, exercise classes three times a week and even boxing,” Carroll says. “The people who run the center are super friendly and helpful. They’re always smiling and cheerful.”

Shirley Bowler

Shirley Bowler has lived in Pickerington since 2006, but has called the greater Columbus area home for decades. In addition to volunteering, she enjoys attending the center’s exercise classes and going on group trips across the U.S. and even other parts of the world.

What do you do at the Pickerington Senior Center?

Bowler enjoys volunteering at the Pickerington Senior Center’s monthly and annual events like pancake breakfasts, Santa Claus Christmas events and Easter luncheons.

“I try to help out however I can,” Bowler says. “I really like the center and it feels good to give back.”

In addition to volunteering, Bowler really enjoys playing euchre and going to the center’s exercise classes. Something she really likes, though, are the trips that the members and board of Pickerington Senior Center organize.

“We go all over the place and it’s really fun,” Bowler says. “It’s extra nice because if you don’t want to do the long and more expensive ones, like trips to Italy or something, they have two- or three-day trips you can take. We also do a lot of day trips, too.”

What’s your favorite thing about the Pickerington Senior Center?

“I really like the sense of community,” Bowler says. “It’s a great place for meeting people and there’s a real sense of camaraderie.”

Bowler says a problem a lot of senior citizens face is isolation, due to health problems and the passing of friends.

“When you get to my age, an unfortunate thing is that you do lose a lot of friends,” Bowler says. “So, it’s nice to have a nice place to go and meet people and do things.”

Jan Knauff

Jan Knauff has lived on the east side of Columbus for 55 years and in Pickerington since 1990. Knauff worked as a nurse for 52 years which provided a smooth transition into her volunteering at the center.

What kinds of things do you do at the Pickerington Senior Center?

Knauff also helps with all the pancake breakfasts and the center’s holiday events. Really, though, she’s a jack of all trades, helping out however and whenever she can.

“I just do anything that they ask me to do if I have time,” Knauff says. “I was in the medical field for a long time, so I like to serve the public and stay busy.”

What’s your favorite thing about being a part of the Pickerington Senior Center?

The thing Knauff likes best is the fact that the center’s activities keep her busy and give her joy.

“The older you get, the busier you should be,” Knauff says. “It's great for your mental well-being, to help people and to have a sense of purpose.”

