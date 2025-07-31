Schumacher has skills on and off the field

Expand Elana Schumacher

When Elena Schumacher first picked up a field hockey stick, she wasn’t chasing trophies or scholarships – she was just trying to find a new sport.

“After I had to stop gymnastics because of (a) back injury,” she says. “I tried a bunch of different sports, but field hockey stuck.”

Now, the recent Pickerington North High School graduate has gone from beginner to international competitor, qualifying for the Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay and committing to play Division I field hockey at Miami University.

But her story isn’t just about athletic success. It’s about grit, community and a genuine love for the sport of field hockey.

On and off the field

Growing up, Schumacher played field hockey through Columbus clubs, including Field Hockey Life (FHL) and the Hilliard Lynx Field Hockey Club, sometimes traveling hours just to practice. She met her best friends through these organizations and has been inspired by countless coaches, including a two-time Olympian.

Off the field, she regularly volunteers with the kids’ ministry at her church and has completed several mission trips to the Dominican Republic through her youth group.

In June, Schumacher was awarded a Central Ohio USA Lacrosse All-Academic Award for her academic success, further highlighting her accomplishments outside the game.

The joy of the sport

When asked what she loves most about field hockey, Schumacher highlights the team-first mentality and the opportunity to grow through mistakes.

“I really do love the sport,” she says. “I love the way that it’s played. I always tell people the game is beautiful. … I don’t know how to explain it. Everything just makes sense.”

Her father, Mark Schumacher, agrees.

“She’s always thought it was more of an art form to play field hockey than other sports.”

Field hockey in the U.S.

While field hockey is often considered a niche sport in the U.S., it holds immense popularity worldwide. In countries such as India, the Netherlands, Australia and the United Kingdom, field hockey draws significant national attention and competitive talent. Internationally, it is predominantly a male sport, while in the U.S., it is largely associated with female athletes.

Schumacher said people often confuse field hockey with lacrosse – a misconception she’s quick to correct.

“It’s nothing like lacrosse,” she says. “I always say it’s like a mix between soccer and ice hockey.”

To her, the beauty of the sport lies in skill.

“If you have skill, you can beat anyone,” she says. “You don’t have to be the biggest or the strongest. You can be the best if your skills are good.”

Looking ahead, giving back

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Schumacher realized she wanted to play collegiate field hockey and devoted herself to training.

“I had nothing to do, and I just practiced a lot,” she says.

That commitment paid off when she committed to Miami University before her junior year.

“After I met with the (Miami) coaches and team, it was very obvious where I wanted to go,” she says. “It’s a really good community.”

Now entering the next chapter of her athletic career, Schumacher hopes to give back to the sport by hosting youth clinics and mentoring younger players.

“Parents are always looking for something for their kids to do,” she says. “I just feel like parents would be really interested in a field hockey clinic, and it would grow from there.”

Not only is she a captain of her club teams, but she’s also taken on coaching responsibilities, designed drills and stayed after practice to assist with middle school teams.

“Coaching girls my age at practice when I’m on their team was a good experience,” she says. “Every girl on that team is so sweet, and they really want to play, which makes it fun. Everyone is so respectful and listens to what I have to say. They hype me up way too much. They think I’m really, really good. It’s a really good community.”

Schumacher hopes that field hockey will become more popular as time goes on, but until then, she’s committed to growing the game through her play and her impact on others.

Elise Conrad is a writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.