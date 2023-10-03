Pickerington Schools News | October/November 2023

Just an hour before Tussing Elementary’s back-to-school Open House night for parents, Pickerington Schools opened the Tussing Elementary Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 14. The ribbon-cutting event featured representatives from Pickerington Schools, OhioGuidestone and Pediatric Associates, along with some local and state elected officials. And, local parents were encouraged to tour the clinic during the Open House event.

The Tussing Elementary clinic will provide well-child, pediatric sick care and pediatric behavioral health services to students and community members. Located within Tussing Elementary at 7117 Tussing Road, the clinic is a collaborative effort between Pickerington Schools, Pediatric Associates and OhioGuidestone, aimed at addressing the diverse health needs of the community. The clinic will ensure access to medical services conveniently located within the school premises. School-based behavioral health services will be provided by OhioGuidestone, marking an expansion in the scope and type of services now available to Pickerington Schools’ students

“The Tussing Elementary Clinic provides us the opportunity to interact with the community, build lasting relationships, and provide care to those who may have barriers to attending traditional in-office appointments,” said Teri Persinger, Executive Director of Pediatric Associates. “We will be able to help kids manage long term issues such as diabetes, asthma, and ADHD and also provide early interventions and disease prevention by offering comprehensive well visits and vaccinations.”

Dr. Nicholas Stevens of Pediatric Associates will serve as Chief Medical Officer of the clinic.