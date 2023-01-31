Pickerington Schools News | February/March 2023

By Michael P. Jackson, Director of Diversity and Engagement

The SSAC is composed of 12 students — two students from the 10th through 12th grade levels from each of our two high schools. I am the proud facilitator for the group’s meetings, which occur quarterly.

SSAC students are providing their perspective on a series of student-driven topics including safety and security among students; attributes of teachers that create a greater sense of belonging in classes; a desire for more diversity among our teaching ranks and why it matters; and how we can strengthen our new student entry process for new students to our district, just to name a few. These students are involved, engaged, and passionate about leaving their mark!

Being a member of the SSAC provides students with the opportunity to develop leadership skills and collaborate alongside a diverse community of peers. These students are contributing to the success of our district and we appreciate the work they are doing on behalf of the student body.

Thank you Pickerington!

Pickerington residents, we are so thankful for your support in passing the Nov. 8 bond issue! Now, Pickerington Schools’ leaders are putting plans into motion that will eventually alleviate overcrowding in the district. Our Bond Progress webpage at https://tinyurl.com/BondProgress will continue to display information that was shared leading up to the election as a reference, along with the latest updates on our Plan for Progress. We want to keep you updated every step of the way as we build a brighter future for Pickerington Schools.