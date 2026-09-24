Restaurants bring global cuisine to Pickerington

Experience global cuisine without booking a flight – or even leaving town. Pickerington offers a wide variety of restaurants with international cuisine, from Japanese to Jamaican. Whether you want to try something new or find a familiar taste of home, check out these local spots.

Expand Fugu Sushi

Japanese

Fugu Sushi offers sushi rolls, entrees, salads and more, bringing authentic dishes right around the corner. Along with satisfying your taste buds, this restaurant pleases the eye with its artfully designed dishes. Try some of its most popular rolls including the Pickerington Roll, Fantastic Roll and the Out of Control Roll.

Expand Indian Spice Restaurant and Bar

Indian

At Indian Spice Restaurant and Bar, each recipe is crafted through a combination of family traditions and cultural history, giving guests a personal and delicious dining experience. Chefs Dhanraj and Dipen create classic spice-infused dishes such as chicken tikka masala, matar paneer and aloo gobi for a buffet lunch or a sit-down dinner.

Expand La Fogata Grill

Mexican

Step into the vibrant and lively La Fogata Grill for a taste of authentic Mexican cuisine. Browse the vast menu of nachos, fajitas, pollo and other favorites to savor the flavor of Mexico without leaving Pickerington. Pair your meal with an icy margarita, such as its La Fogata Original or El Paso. In the warmer months, choose a table on the patio to enjoy the food and weather.

Expand Twinado Kithcen Jerk Chicken Shack

Jamaican

Enjoy mouth-watering Jamaican plates at Twinado Kitchen’s Jerk Chicken Shack. Though the distinct spices of jerk chicken are a specialty, the menu is extensive, including pastas, pitas, wings and mac and cheese. Check out its weekly specials to try something new.

Expand Xi Xia Chinese Cuisine

Chinese

Founder Bill Yu brings the flavors of the Shandong Province to Pickerington at his restaurant, Xi Xia Chinese Cuisine. Known for handmade noodles and special bone broth, the menu combines American taste and Chinese flavors. The noodles are made early every morning with time-old recipes and precision, and the bone broth simmers for 10 hours, providing health benefits along with flavor.

Expand Omezzo Italian Restaurant

Italian

After working at other Columbus Italian restaurants such as Lindey’s and BRAVO! for years, Chef Mohammad Zaman used his skills and passion for Italian cuisine to open his own restaurant in Pickerington: Omezzo Italian Restaurant. Omezzo is committed to authentic and locally-sourced dishes from pasta to pizza and other Italian classics. Its sauces are made from scratch every morning, ensuring your meal is fresh when you take your seat at the dinner table.

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.