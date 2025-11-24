Residents bring first FiiZ soda shop in the Midwest to Pickerington

FiiZ Drinks, Visit Fairfield County FiiZ Drinks, Visit Fairfield County FiiZ Drinks, Visit Fairfield County FiiZ Drinks, Visit Fairfield County

Once a staple on every small-town main street, the “soda shop” was the perfect place to grab a sweet treat and chat with neighbors. Now, that communal concept is fizzing back to life in Pickerington thanks to FiiZ Drinks’ first Ohio location, opened by longtime residents, Brandon and Barb Gilbert.

FiiZ Drinks, a Utah-born concept, is known for serving customizable soda-based drinks such as “dirty sodas,” offering more than 10,000 drink combinations as well as both sweet and savory snacks – including pretzel and churro bites, cookies, popcorn and more.

The Gilberts first became acquainted with the franchise after a friend of theirs brought the idea back with him following a trip out West, suggesting Brandon and Barb try opening a location. Having worked as an analyst for 20 years, Brandon was on the search for something different, and as a soda- and cookie-lover himself, the notion intrigued him.

“I thought, ‘Hey, why not try this out?’ It has two of the things that I love in life, so we looked into it and gave it a shot,” says Brandon.

Since its soft opening in February of 2023 – with a turnout that broke FiiZ records – residents have quickly embraced the unique space as a go-to hangout, citing the shop as fresh, fun and, most of all, friendly.

“It’s been a really fun thing to do to get to know a lot more of our community. We’re in the shop every single day and focused on getting to know our customers,” Brandon says. “We’ve been able to build relationships with each of those people and … that’s a big win in my book.”

When the Gilberts set out to find their new adventure, they knew they wanted to do something that was close to home and involved their community, but they also wanted to do something that allowed them to spend more time together as a family – and FiiZ checked all three of those boxes.

Their four children – Mikyla, Caden, Melaina and Nalani – play a significant role in running the shop, with their oldest daughter, Mikyla, taking on managerial responsibilities.

“It’s been a great experience for us and for the kids to see how Brandon and I have worked to build this business,” says Barb. “Then, to also see them work and put effort into what we do, as well as try to make it a good experience for every customer that walks in the door, it’s been good.”

Similarly, Brandon says he enjoys teaching their children about work ethic and sharing the shop’s success with them.

“It’s not just mom’s and dad’s success; they’re contributing to that success and are a piece of that puzzle,” he says.

As the business nears its third year of operation, the Gilberts hope to see it continue to grow, evolving even more so into that special space where residents can connect and have a good old-fashioned time.

“We like being a part of our community, so our idea is to continue to grow this and become kind of a bigger and bigger place that families can go to get a drink, get a treat and feel like they’re glad to come and visit,” says Brandon.

“If your dream is to try something, and you think it’s worth it: go for it. Be willing to take a calculated risk to try something new. If you put your effort into it and use good sense, in the end, you can turn your dreams into a reality.” – Brandon Gilbert

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.