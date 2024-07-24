Power of the Pawpaw

Ohio’s forests are flourishing with all kinds of unique plant species and vibrantly colored flowers. Among these wonderful arrays of plants native to Ohio flora, the pawpaw is recognized for its uniquely tasting fruit.

The Asimina triloba, most commonly known as the American pawpaw, is a deciduous tree native to the east coast of the U.S. The pawpaw can be found throughout the state with a larger density of trees located throughout southeast Ohio.

Expand Pawpaw

The pawpaw tree is the seventh most common tree in Pickerington, following mulberry, black walnut, common hackberry, eastern redbud, rose of Sharon and common boxwood, according to picturethisai.com. They reportedly grow along Sycamore Creek.

The presence of the pawpaw in the U.S. is surprising since most of its plant family grows in tropical regions with consistently moist soils. According to Logan Minter, a statewide field specialist and associate professor at The Ohio State University, the pawpaw was likely brought to the Americas from the tropics hundreds of years ago by a large, extinct mammal.

“They’re relatively unique in the fact that they’re a member of a plant family that is much more abundant in the tropics. It’s the only member of the plant family that occurs in North America,” Minter says. “It was probably originally distributed in North America during the Pleistocene by larger megafauna, so the big sloths and mammoths that once roamed our area.”

The American pawpaw produces soft fruit after five to eight years of tree growth into maturity, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The moist, well-draining soils of southeast Ohio are the preferred habitat.

Often described as a mix between banana and mango, the pawpaw fruit is soft and ripe in the late summer to early autumn. In their natural environment, the palm sized fruit tastes sweet with a slight hint of vanilla.

“They can actually vary, especially wild ones, it’s kind of a gamble when you get them as to what they’re going to be flavored,” says Minter. “Some have a little pungent flavor to them but generally it’s some sort of mix of banana, mango and maybe even a little pineapple.”

The fruit produced from the pawpaw plant was a popular source of food for early settlers and Indigenous peoples in the Appalachian region. Mention of the fruit has been documented as early as the 1800s and noted during the Lewis and Clark expeditions.

Due to its creamy texture, the pawpaw fruit is often made into ice cream and smoothies, or baked into delicious breads and cakes. The smooth, custardy texture and light-yellow color is perfect for baking or consuming raw when ripe.

The pawpaw has only recently been commercialized since its shelf life isn’t long enough to undergo extended transportation. Pawpaw fruits are typically localized and appear in seasonal markets within areas where they’re grown and produced.

For those wanting to try pawpaw products, the North Market and a few breweries like the Columbus Brewing Company and Upland Brewing Co. offer pawpaw goodies and beers. The annual Ohio Pawpaw Festival takes place at Lake Snowden Sept. 13-15 and features anything and everything pawpaw.

“The two biggest things are ice cream and beer, they’re both quite good,” says Minter.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.