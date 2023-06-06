Pickerington-based Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery serving its community

Photo by Joyce Cleary

While working as a teacher, Crystal Alward began baking and creating wedding cakes on weekends. She ended up enjoying it so much that she decided to create her own bakery business but felt it wasn’t enough.

“We didn't know that just doing cakes on the weekend for people was going to be sustainable,” Alward says. “So that's where the coffee house came into play because we were just like, ‘What goes better with baked goods and pastries? Coffee.’”

And Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery was born.

Four years later, the business has expanded to include two brick-and-mortar locations in Pickerington – one on Church Street and another on Clint Drive – and a food truck that travels around the city and beyond.

Alward says they love serving people’s morning coffee on their way to work, which the truck allows them to do even more. Although the schedule varies, Alward says the truck frequently stops at schools so they can serve teachers on the way into their classrooms.

“We have gone to a lot of schools in Pickerington,” Alward says. “One year the teacher’s union actually partnered with us to go to a different building every day and they bought every teacher a coffee and a pastry.”

Porter’s serves a wide variety of coffees and teas, with most being offered in hot, cold and frozen varieties.

Several smoothie options – including tropical paradise and sunrise – are available for non-coffee and tea drinkers, and there are plenty of pastries and baked goods to pair with your drink whether you stop by for breakfast or lunch.

Here is a muffin recipe that you can make at home and enjoy with your drink. That is, if your drink isn’t gone before you get home.

Banana Muffins

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

3 large bananas, mashed

¾ cup white sugar

1 egg

⅓ cup butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat muffin pans with nonstick spray or use paper liners. Sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; set aside. Combine bananas and sugar in a large bowl, slowly adding the egg and melted butter. Fold in flour mixture and mix until smooth. Scoop into muffin pans, filling ⅔ of the way full. Bake in preheated oven. Bake mini muffins for 10-15 minutes, regular muffins for 15-20 minutes, and large muffins for 25-30 minutes. Muffins should spring back when lightly tapped.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.