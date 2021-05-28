The approach of summer elicits thoughts of warm weather, swimming pools, and the sounds of happy children. But one fact brings a certain chill to warm summer days: Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children, according to the American Red Cross.

The good news is that drowning is preventable, and the best way to ensure everyone in your family stays safe around water is to keep them up to date on their swim and water safety lessons.

After a year off due to COVID-19, the Pickerington Community Pool’s swim lesson program is back in full swing and ready to make a splash – safely.

The pool uses a seven-level progressive swim program so students of all ages and skill levels have a good place to start. Any potty-trained child 3 years or older willing to get in the water without a parent or flotation device is ready to begin their swim lesson journey.

“My goal with swim lessons is to teach children how to be safe in the water,” says pool manager Delaney Burns. “My hope is that anyone who takes swimming lessons feels confident in the water and enjoys the pool as much as I do.”

Burns has been working at the Pickerington Community Pool for seven summers and learned to swim there as a child herself. Burns hopes to share her love for swimming with others in the community. So, every year since she began working at the pool, Burns has taught both group and private swim lessons.

“My favorite part of teaching swim lessons is getting to see kids develop a love for the water,” she says. “(I love) the first time a kid goes under water and comes back up with a big smile on their face, or when I see faces of families that are so excited to be at swim lessons.”

While all swim instructors at the Pickerington Community Pool are certified American Red Cross water safety instructors, the pool created and uses its own swim program adapted to meet the unique needs of the community, the pool’s timeline and the available equipment.

Instructors, most of whom are also lifeguards, are all passionate about working with swimmers and tend to find their niche within certain swim lesson levels.

“My goal with swim lessons is to build a connection with the kids,” says Anthony Ojeda-Pesa, a three-year swim instructor and assistant pool manager. “(Then) they can put their trust in me, … and be comfortable in the water with me.”

Each of the seven levels offered at the pool are given a fun and unique aquatic animal name corresponding to the skills taught. The first two levels, for example, are jellyfish and frog, and focus on water acclimation, blowing bubbles, and entering and exiting the water safely.

“I try to teach them survival skills in case they get in a situation where they get tired or stuck in the water,” says Emma Brown, a four-year swim instructor and lifeguard. “(This way), they are always prepared and … they feel comfortable in the water.”

The next two levels, manatee and penguin, focus on learning front and back crawl as well as basic survival skills such as floats and glides. Level five, alligator, is when swimmers begin to complete half laps of front and back crawls as well as learning to tread water.

Greyson Maddox, an assistant pool manager and swim instructor, is a pro at teaching the higher levels, flying fish and dolphin.

“(Those levels) correct any troubles they may still have in their form and help them condition themselves to be able to swim longer distances,” he says.

Through the Pickerington Community Pool’s lesson program, children not only develop a love for water, but they gain an understanding of pool rules and water safety.

Many of the swim instructors have seen firsthand the impact swim lessons can have on kids at the pool, and the security they offer for Pickerington’s novice swimmers.

“I realize the importance of (swim lessons) every time I witness a save occur at the pool,” says Maddox.

Saves happen when a patron at the pool is hurt or needs help and a lifeguard rushes to their aid. Usually, this involves helping a patron struggling in the water. When children have swim lessons, they are much less likely to need a save.

“(Swim lessons) help protect kids from getting into trouble in the water,” says Brown. “If the kids are confident in the water, there will be less overall saves.”

Enrolling kids in swim lessons can also instill in them a lifelong appreciation for swimming as a form of exercise.

“Swim lessons allow individuals to have the background they need to be able to swim on their own,” says Maddox, “which has plenty of merit both in recreation and exercise, as swimming is one of the best full-body exercises out there.”

Along with learning pool safety, survival skills and swimming techniques, the children at Pickerington Community Pool are taught by passionate teachers.

“Teaching swim lessons is one of my favorite things to do at the Pickerington Community Pool,” says Burns. “The sport of swimming and working at the pool has made such a large impact on my life, and I hope to build that foundation for others.”

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.