Serving a pizza Pompeii in Pickerington

If there’s one thing John Glavocich enjoys talking about, it’s pizza.

Several years ago, before he opened Pickerington’s Pompeii’s Inferno, Glavocich decided he wanted to try an online recipe for homemade pizza. When he succeeded in making a pizza just as good as one you’d order from a restaurant, he realized he wanted to – and could – do better. It was then that he fell into what he calls the deep pizza rabbit hole.

“It fed into my personality of, ‘I know I can make it better,’” Glavocich says. “It led to researching the history of pizza which, of course, led to Italy. Pre-existing infatuation with the destruction of Pompeii really tripped my pizza trigger.”

Glavocich became obsessed with replicating pizza from 2,000 years ago and adding a modern spin. He experimented with many doughs and recipes during his attempts to create the titular Pompeii’s Inferno. Glavocich’s kitchen became a laboratory of ingredients, notes on dough fermentation times, documents on baking times with precise temperatures and a list of variables.

“I think back (and it) was a bit excessive,” he says. “I actually made my young kids sick of pizza from all the testing – a very difficult feat.”

While the trial-and-error process was undeniably a challenge, Glavocich often ate the rejects, so he never complained much.

“There were definitely as many total failures as there were successes,” he says, “but even most of the biggest failures were edible, a wonderful bonus of food experimentation.”

He perfected the pizza that’s served at Pompeii’s Inferno today, which is cooked in a wood-fired oven with local produce.

Pizza and Pompeii Pompeii, Italy, was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. The city was buried under fragments of ash and volcanic debris, becoming one of the most tragic stories in Italian history. Two thousand years later, researchers conducted thorough excavation of sites in Pompeii to learn more about the city’s history. One of the most notable discoveries was ovens with flatbreads and loaves preserved inside. These flatbreads are known as the precursors to modern pizza.

Glavocich still tests new tastes and experiments with central Ohio products such as local honey for a sweet pizza and locally made pepperoni and pickles for 2021’s reveal of the pickle and bacon pizza.

Pompeii’s Inferno also has a pizza cart – a rolling, mobile wood-fired oven which often makes an appearance at the Pickerington Farmers’ Market. Its origins stemmed from Glavocich’s desire to bring the wood-fired artisanal style of cooking to the forefront of Pickerington’s pizza scene.

“The reason I like (wood-fired pizza) is because of the effect it has on the whole pizza in general,” he says. “It has a quick, high temp – around 800 degrees Fahrenheit for two minutes and 30 seconds – it crisps the crust, yet the inside is soft and tender. The toppings are flash-baked, preserving the moisture and not drying them out, compromising flavor.”

With as much knowledge and experience as Glavocich has, he refutes the title he’s often labeled with – pizza master. Instead, he calls himself a pizza student: forever learning.

“Applying my pizza obsession to life, I don’t believe anything is mastered, per se,” he says. “There is always something to be learned, so I will always be looking to improve.”

× Quick Slices We ask Glavocich some tough pizza questions. What did we learn? Well, Glavocich just really likes pizza, no matter how it’s prepared. Pickerington Magazine: Pineapple on pizza? John Glavocich: Yes, caveat is being fresh and not canned. PM: Do you fold pizza slices? JG: Round pies, yes. Squares, no. PM: What do you think about eating pizza with a fork? JG: As long as you’re getting pizza in your belly, heck yes. Actually, true Neapolitan pizza is, in many cases, eaten with a fork and knife. PM: All-time favorite pizza topping? JG: All of them. PM: Thin or thick crust? JG: Yes. PM: Favorite cheese type on pizza? JG: Fresh, hand-shredded mozzarella with slight blend of white cheddar. PM: What’s your take on dessert pizzas? JG: Absolutely yes. When we (Pompeii’s Inferno) would travel to wineries and breweries, we would offer dessert pizzas. We have done peanut butter and banana as a tribute to Elvis Presley, apple strudel, berries and hazelnut, and, of course, there were some failed test dessert pizzas. PM: What was your go-to pizza place growing up? JG: Being born in Hoboken, New Jersey, as a youngster visiting relatives, I’d go to any slice shop on the avenue. Being raised in upstate New York, our go-to spot was called Dante’s, unfortunately long since gone.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.