Pizza favorites in Pickerington

There’s no question that pizza cravings don’t discriminate. Luckily, Pickerington has a diverse array of options. From a classic New York-style to a loaded baked potato pizza, residents and visitors can find it all while supporting local businesses.

Expand Grapevine Pizza and Cafe

Grapevine Pizza and Café

Thin crust-lovers looking to catch a game with friends or a fun time with family can stop by Grapevine Pizza and Café. These build-your-own pizzas have been around since the establishment opened 25 years ago and are customizable with all the common topping options. Grapevine’s menu also features specialty pizzas with classics such as a meat lover’s pizza. A Gravepvine experience isn’t complete without a drink or two in this laid-back atmosphere.

Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern

Located just across the street from Pickerington North High School, Cardo’s Pizza and Tavern was reinvented in 2016 by brothers Keith and Bret Bordner who purchased and remodeled the 1960s community staple. The Bordner brothers reestablished this local restaurant by perfecting its Pickerington Pizza Wars-winning customizable and specialty pizzas. Cardo’s makes its dough in house daily and sources its ingredients from other local businesses.

Those searching for a community experience can find live performances on the weekends from local musicians at Cardo’s.

Pizzeria New York

Looking for tried and true New York-style pizza in Columbus? Check out Pizzeria New York. Originally from Queens, NY, owner Jackie Honecker uses her family’s recipe to craft New York-style crusts. The menu showcases three types of pepperonis and an assortment of interesting specialty pizzas featuring toppings such as eggplant.

Expand MacKenzie River Pizza

MacKenzie River Pizza

With a vast menu, MacKenzie River Pizza features original or thin crust pizzas with unique ingredients such as diced pickles, peanut sauce and mandarin oranges. Different isn’t a new concept for the MacKenzie River team. Originally established in the great state of Montana, this outdoor-themed restaurant adopts a Montana state of mind – free spirited, adventurous and exploratory.

Pizza Cottage

Pizza Cottage, an Ohio-based and family-owned business, opened its Pickerington location in 2009. Serving thin crust and Sicilian-style pizzas, Pizza Cottage has hearty all-American specialty pizza options with toppings and sauces you may not find anywhere else.

Expand Omezzo

Omezzo

At Omezzo, customers are met with authentic Italian cuisine and a more formal, dine-in experience. Here, select classic pizzas are prepared with a thicker crust. Owner and chef Mohammad Zaman was born in Bangladesh and discovered his love and passion for Italian cooking after moving to the U.S. Zaman prides himself on preparing genuine Italian food and pizza while sourcing local ingredients from the Pickerington community. Omezzo opened in 2013 and is a Taste of Pickerington Purple Spatula award winner.

Beyond Dough Pizza

For a fresh new taste, check out Beyond Dough Pizza, which recently opened in January. These pies are hand-tossed with a tomato sauce made in house with locally-sourced ingredients. Between basic creations and more adventurous topping combinations, this menu has something for everyone.

Frances Denman is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.