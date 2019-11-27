Picks from Pickerington | 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery

The locally-owned Porter’s offers delicious cinnamon rolls, seasonal coffee and much more. Give One Line Coffee to any coffee lover, a gift card to your sweet-toothed friend, or a Porter’s T-shirt to a true fan.

www.facebook.com/porterscoffeehouseandbakery

Picktown Art Works

Owner Desirae DeBellis is cultivating quite the team spirit. Represent the Pickerington High School North Panthers or the Pickerington High School Central Tigers with these handmade wooden door decorations. Snag one sign for just $32 during the holiday special.

www.picktownartworks.com

Resale Furniture and Antiques

For the antique enthusiasts on your holiday shopping list, stop by Resale Furniture for unique treasures. Browse through majestic rocking horses, large furniture pieces and vintage decorations.

www.facebook.com/resale-furniture-and-antiques

Combustion Brewery & Taproom

Michael D. Price Fairfield Photography, LLC

Who doesn’t love deals on beer? At Combustion, purchase a Mug Club membership and enjoy $1 off pints all day, every day; $2 off growler and crowler refills every day of the week; 10 percent off merchandise; early invites and discounts on tickets for events; and so much more.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Edward Warren Jewelers

Sam the Snowman from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer sings the truth – “Ev’ryone wishes for silver and gold.” At Edward Warren, it’s not just about engagement rings and wedding bands. Shop through beautiful gold, silver and rose gold bracelets.

www.ewjewelers.com

19 WEST Salon

A new hair studio is in town – sleek and trendy but more than #hairgoals. The shop also features a collection of handmade goods by Hive to Hand. From grooming cream to beard oil and natural lip balm, Hive to Hand uses locally-sourced honey for its refreshing and natural products.

www.19westsalon.com

Kula Yoga & Wellness

For longtime yogis or beginners, Kula is the newest yoga studio in Olde Pickerington that also offers wellness sessions. For those looking to represent the studio, the incredibly warm Kula pompom knit hat is a must. Shop from several Sekoia products, including its ritual oil and calming candles.

www.kulayogaandwellness.com

Baskets of Nature LLC

The family pup deserves a holiday gift (or two), too! Shop toys, treats, collars, grooming products and more, and Baskets of Nature will tie it all up with a ribbon for the perfect holiday present.

www.basketsofnature.com

Genuwine’s Vintage Dining

Everyone needs a night out on the town. At Genuwine’s, guests can enjoy Italian cuisine, seafood and other spectacular dishes for an elegant evening. Give your loved ones to a unique holiday gift or purchase a gift card to treat your favorite couple to a luxurious dinner.

www.genuwines.com

Hello Style Mobile Boutique

Local Lularoe representative is making shopping easier. Shop from single items or outfits, stop by her home boutique, host a truck stop, or watch a live sale to find an assortment of trendy garments and accessories. www.hellostylemobileboutique.com