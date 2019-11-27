Picks from Pickerington | 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery
The locally-owned Porter’s offers delicious cinnamon rolls, seasonal coffee and much more. Give One Line Coffee to any coffee lover, a gift card to your sweet-toothed friend, or a Porter’s T-shirt to a true fan.
www.facebook.com/porterscoffeehouseandbakery
Picktown Art Works
Owner Desirae DeBellis is cultivating quite the team spirit. Represent the Pickerington High School North Panthers or the Pickerington High School Central Tigers with these handmade wooden door decorations. Snag one sign for just $32 during the holiday special.
Resale Furniture and Antiques
For the antique enthusiasts on your holiday shopping list, stop by Resale Furniture for unique treasures. Browse through majestic rocking horses, large furniture pieces and vintage decorations.
www.facebook.com/resale-furniture-and-antiques
Combustion Brewery & Taproom
Michael D. Price Fairfield Photography, LLC
Who doesn’t love deals on beer? At Combustion, purchase a Mug Club membership and enjoy $1 off pints all day, every day; $2 off growler and crowler refills every day of the week; 10 percent off merchandise; early invites and discounts on tickets for events; and so much more.
Edward Warren Jewelers
Sam the Snowman from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer sings the truth – “Ev’ryone wishes for silver and gold.” At Edward Warren, it’s not just about engagement rings and wedding bands. Shop through beautiful gold, silver and rose gold bracelets.
19 WEST Salon
A new hair studio is in town – sleek and trendy but more than #hairgoals. The shop also features a collection of handmade goods by Hive to Hand. From grooming cream to beard oil and natural lip balm, Hive to Hand uses locally-sourced honey for its refreshing and natural products.
Kula Yoga & Wellness
For longtime yogis or beginners, Kula is the newest yoga studio in Olde Pickerington that also offers wellness sessions. For those looking to represent the studio, the incredibly warm Kula pompom knit hat is a must. Shop from several Sekoia products, including its ritual oil and calming candles.
Baskets of Nature LLC
The family pup deserves a holiday gift (or two), too! Shop toys, treats, collars, grooming products and more, and Baskets of Nature will tie it all up with a ribbon for the perfect holiday present.
Genuwine’s Vintage Dining
Everyone needs a night out on the town. At Genuwine’s, guests can enjoy Italian cuisine, seafood and other spectacular dishes for an elegant evening. Give your loved ones to a unique holiday gift or purchase a gift card to treat your favorite couple to a luxurious dinner.
Hello Style Mobile Boutique
Local Lularoe representative is making shopping easier. Shop from single items or outfits, stop by her home boutique, host a truck stop, or watch a live sale to find an assortment of trendy garments and accessories. www.hellostylemobileboutique.com