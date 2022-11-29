Pickerington Township News | October/November 2022

You can now follow the United States Geological Service’s (USGS) LoCAS (Low Cost Alert System) Gauge on Sycamore Creek in Violet Township. The Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District has coordinated and worked in collaboration with ODOT, City of Pickerington, Violet Township and Fairfield County in hopes that we can gain new knowledge on stream response to storm events in this rapidly developing area. The Fairfield County Park District and Coyote Run State Nature Preserve will also begin looking at stream health with macroinvertebrates in the stream in the years ahead. To follow the gauge, search for “USGS 395245082435800 Sycamore Creek below Pickerington OH”.

To learn more about the Sycamore Creek search for the “Sycamore Creek Report-Walnut Creek Watershed” on Facebook.

To follow local rainfall in the same areas, we now have multiple volunteer rain gauge monitors in the watershed as in the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network at www.cocorahs.org.

Search for the “USGS National Water Dashboard” to also monitor the Fairfield County Utilities’ Standard Gauge on Blacklick Creek on their interactive map.

The Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District has linked them to their webpage under “Watershed Resources” at fairfieldswcd.org.

Fire Department Open House Returns

The best laid plans sometimes go awry as we found out in 2021 after planning to hold our Annual Open House. This year, 2022, is different. WE ARE DEFINITELY BACK THIS TIME!

The Violet Township Fire Department will be hosting our annual Open House on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Station 591 located at 21 Lockville Road, Pickerington OH 43147. The theme for this year is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.” It is important that you develop a home escape plan and practice it regularly with all members of your household. We will provide information about that as well as these opportunities:

A Fire Safety House which permits children to escape from a NON-HAZARDOUS, smoke-filled environment. This allows them to learn how to get out of their home in case of fire.

Demonstrations on how to crawl under smoke.

Fire extinguisher inspection and/or servicing.

Kids can dress up in fire gear and get a picture taken.

Take a turn using a real fire hose to spray water.

There will be a host of fun, kid-friendly educational activities for the entire family. Please come and join us for this community event. We look forward to welcoming everybody back after missing the past two years.